BY KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

Youths under the aegis of North West Support of Good Governance in four Emirates comprising of Gwandu, Yauri, Argungu and Zuru in Kebbi State have vowed to vote out old politicians in 2023.

National chairman of the a non-governmental organisations in charge of Northwest, Comrade Fatihu Bello Raha, made this known while speaking with journalists in Brinin Kebbi after meeting with stakeholders of the support members of the movement.

He revealed that the support group with presence in 186 local government areas, 2004 wards and 11 committees under the zone will visit all the areas and wards under the zone to mobilize and sensitize the youths on the activities of the support group.

He decried the situation in previous elections where the old politicians used youths and dumped them, noting that this time around such will never happen again.

According to him, youths are fond of supporting old people in contesting various political offices in state, national and other political offices.

“This time, come 2023, our support Movement will mobilize and brainstorm our youths to resist such support to any old politician to get political office or appointment by government’’

“We are ready now to place our teeming youths to contest any post or positions alongside old people to get elected so that the youths claim all positions in the country,’’ Comrade Raha said.

He noted that this time round the youths would not bother about where a candidate comes from, adding that as far as the person is qualified on merit he will be voted by the youths across the zone.

He called on all sundry to support the group in their efforts to bring change in political scenery in Kebbi state.