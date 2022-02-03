Until it eventually happens, the emergence of presidential candidate in either the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to be a matter for speculation. The huge amount of caution with which each of the two parties is approaching the matter has indicated that neither of them is leaving anything to chance.

Each, in its own wisdom, is openly trying to manage the varying controversies that the matter has generated and which have naturally continued to attract attention from within and outside it. Every factor that either directly or otherwise relates to the issue of presidential contest is, understandably, of utmost concern to them.

The emergence of presidential candidate is such a hot issue in both of them because of some peculiarities of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and which, in terms of voting pattern, have already become most defining and therefore fully deserving of total consideration by the parties. Although some of those issues or factors have always been there and are therefore not new, it is quite believable that they have now become particularly pronounced.

Rotation of the position of the President of the country between the Northern and the Southern parts of Nigeria or, more precisely and in this case, from the North to the South is the most dominant of all the issues that have caused disagreement among the various interests groups within each of the parties. A lot of harsh utterances and actions of many Southern politicians which generated equally harsh retaliations from the Northerners are currently major determinants of the parties’ on-going calculations and people’s varying permutations on the issue.

Key elements of the Southern political elite or some groups of them have, far more than their counterparts in the North, clearly been aggressive and uncompromising about power shift. Irrespective of party affiliations and other persuasions or backgrounds, such elements and groups have commonly voiced out what has so far appeared to be an implacable demand for the emergence of Nigeria’s President from the South.

Consequent upon its determination to recapture power, the PDP, which is the ruling APC’s biggest challenger, has already taken a decision that is not exactly favourable to the Southern agitators, but is definitely fair to the two parts of the country. The ‘Open Contest’ option it adopted and by which eligible aspirants for the party’s presidential ticket can emerge from anywhere is a strategy that seeks to satisfy the basic yearning of all its eligible members for an opportunity to exercise their right to contest.

Having crossed this bridge, the PDP is now free to weigh each of its presidential aspirants and ultimately throw up only the one who, by its own judgment, is most competent for the contest. The party has, by taking this decision, somehow indicated that all the complaints of its aggrieved members over the matter will be appropriately handled between now and the time of the elections.

It is now in the APC that the controversy over the power rotation is still fast raging with a lot of its members and other people in the South insisting that the party’s presidential candidate must come from there, mainly because President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North is just about to exhaust his second term. They have strongly believed that the APC, by sustaining Buhari as President for eight years, has more than compensated the North for all it claimed to have lost in the past.

The story is, however, different in the North as the members of the party and some other stakeholders are divided over the issue with some of them subscribing to the argument of the Southerners and the others recommending the ‘ level playground for all’ option. The latter group, in particular, is consistently emphasising the need for the full observance of the principles of democracy which are totally blind to the sectional backgrounds of aspirants and candidates.

Even as the hot exchange between the protagonists and the antagonists of the power shift continues, with each side deploying all sorts of strategy to defeat the other, it looks like a certain thinking that is obviously favourable to the idea is gaining ground within some critical circles in the APC. Some reliable reports have already indicated that an effort is being made by some stakeholders of the party to ensure that it, in this regard, borrows a leaf from the PDP.

Perhaps, the first signal that the APC may decide to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open was the categorical statement by the Chairman of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Maimala Buni, that the party has not taken decision on the section of the country from where the candidate will come. This was a clear reaction to some speculations and even presumptions that the party’s presidential flagbearer will, as a matter of principle or policy, be a Southerner.

As the National Convention of the party scheduled for 26 of this month approaches,during which the plan for the election of its National Chairman from the North may materialise, the proponents of the open contest for the presidential ticket are intensifying effort to see that they achieve their aim; that is even if the National Chairman is a Northerner. The basis of their calculation and resultant demand is the fear that any other arrangement is unlikely to lead the party to victory in 2023.

But the APC may not be as successful as the PDP on the issue of the clear adoption of the open contest because the challenges in the party with regard to the emergence of the flagbearer are far greater than what the PDP confronted. As just and fair to the two sections and, by extension, all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria as it appears, the open contest option will be interpreted as a deliberate and crude strategy for the denial of the Southerners’ right to clinch the presidency.

Power rotation or power shift or even zoning are strong features of Nigerian, nay African democracy which are easily manipulated by power-seeking and self-serving individuals and groups for the realisation of their objectives. The argument over the section of the country from where the presidential candidates of the political parties will emerge will most significantly determine the nature of electioneering between now and 2023.

As Nigerians continue to look forward to the APC National Convention and the subsequent processes that will produce the party’s presidential and other candidates, there is a strong belief that what the country needs now is not a president who is merely a representative of one of its sections, but a leader whose capacity and patriotism are adequate enough to inspire confidence in the citizens. This is the particular conviction that should determine the approach of the political parties and all Nigerians to all the issues relating to the emergence of candidates and leaders.