Youths of Yoruba extraction have commenced the process of forming a formidable front in support of a former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, to become president in 2023.

The youths under “Omo Egbé Anyim Rere” also known as Anyim SouthWest Agenda in a statement signed by its national leader, Comrade Olusegun Lawal, urged youth organisations nationwide to key into the movement.

Lawal in statement said his group scrutinised the credentials of various aspirants jostling for presidential tickets from different political parties and realised that Anyim stood the chance of making a better president.

He, however, stressed the importance of an Igbo presidency to national unity and development, adding that Anyim as one of the most popular and decorated politicians from the South East, had the political network to garner support from every part of the country.

“We have examined and scrutinised the political weight of those seeking party nominations for presidential ticket come 2023, Anyim has the best political pedigree, having been senate president between the year 2000 and 2003 and secretary to the government of the federation. He has over the years built a resourceful political network across the nooks and crannies of this country and I’m sure this will work to his advantage.

“Let us not forget the critical factor of having a Nigerian president of Igbo origin in 2023, this is very key to Nigeria’s unity, ” he stated.