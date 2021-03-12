By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Youths Movement for Tinubu (NYMT) have urged the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join race for the 2023 presidential election.

The group maintained that the former Lagos State governor, is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on the gains of the APC administration.

Director-general of the group, Mukhtar Hussein Mukhtar, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said Tinubu made huge sacrifices for the democracy the country is enjoying today.

According to the statement, the support of Tinubu was borne out of genuine concern for the future and development of the nation, adding that, the APC leader, possesses the attributes to turn the fortunes of the nation around.

It also stressed that the success story of Lagos State, is a pointer to what Nigeria will become under Tinubu, if elected Nigeria’s President by 2023, adding that he has the capacity to lead the country to greatness.

“We wish to appeal to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to join the 2023 Presidential race in the interest of the nation and our democracy. We have no doubt that he is the best person to succeed President Muhamamadu Buhari, given his track record of achievements, both in public service and private sector.

“Nigerian youths are not ignorant of the contributions made by Asiwaju Tinubu to return the country to a democratic government and the many sacrifices he has made and continued to make to sustain our democracy.

So we believe that what Nigeria needs at this time is a man with experience and a 21 century vision that will help transform our country”, the statement read.

Further justifying the call for Tinubu to join the Presidential race, the group argued that the APC leader has created employment for Nigerian youths, much more than any Nigerian politician.

Describing the National leader of the APC, Mustapha said Tinubu is a political enigma, a proficient administrator, and a successful businessman.