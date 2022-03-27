The Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has revealed that 206,659 beneficiaries have been enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme, reassuring the people of the state of its commitment to the provision and delivery of seamless services.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, the Chairman of OSHIA Governing Board, Hon. Andrew Adeoye Adelakun disclosed that a total number of 206,659 beneficiaries have been enrolled in the scheme.

He said the figure does not include the 30,420 vulnerable persons from the Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Osun Waste Management Agency, saying that the agency is collaborating with concerned agencies in the state for effective service delivery.

Hon. Adeoye Adelakun urged the beneficiaries of the agency to report any act of discrimination against them by service providers immediately saying punitive measure will be taken against such health institutions accordingly.

He noted that as long as the agency has never failed in its responsibility at disbursing capitation and fees from service to all accredited service providers as at when due, they dare not treat their enrollees shabbily.

Adelakun disclosed that to avoid complaints of non availability of drugs as claimed by some service providers, the agency has in stock drugs that can be procured by them adding that they have no excuse for under performance.

While appreciating the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his immense support for the scheme, he admonished the people of Osun to embrace the laudable programme designed to assist all.