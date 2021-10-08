Zamfara State government has announced the rescue of over 200 persons kidnapped by bandits.

Also in Kaduna State, police operatives rescued six kidnapped victims, along Barde/Keffi Road in Kafanchan local government area of the state.

The acting governor of Zamfara State, Nasir Muazu Magarya disclosed this while receiving chairman of the Conference of Speakers Forum on a condolence visit at Government House, Gusau, the state capital.

The acting governor said the rescue of the victims was part of the state government’s commitment to rescue all kidnapped victims and ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the residents.

He lauded the courage of the speakers for coming to Zamfara in spite of security advice against their coming.

“The news about Zamfara banditry filtering outside differs from the true situation on ground as one can move around the state freely without hitch”, he added.

The acting governor who is the speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly thanked the Conference of Nigerian Speakers Forum for paying a condolence visit to the state over the death of the speaker’s father.

Earlier, chairman of the forum and speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman said though, they had security advice not to visit Zamfara State but they insisted on coming to condole their colleague over the death of his father at the hands of bandits.

The Bauchi speaker expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the speaker and the entire people of the state.

He commended the state government under the leadership of Bello Mohammed Matawalle for its commitment to end banditry in the state.

The Kaduna State police command’s public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on October 5, 2021, operatives of the command, on receipt of report of a kidnapping incident that occurred on October 4, at about 18:30hrs, along Barde/Keffi Road, “cautiously and tactically trailed and caught up with the bandits in the forest.”

He said the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon their victims and scampered into the forest with bullet wounds. He said six of the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt.

Jalige said that the victims had been debriefed and subsequently reunited with their respective families. “Concerted efforts are on high gear with a view to apprehending the fleeing bandits,” he said.

The PRO also said the officers alongside the army Operation Puff Adder II, on October 2, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Yadi forest in Fatika District of Giwa LGA, and engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle.

He said one of the criminals was neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of bullet injuries into the forest.

He said the operatives recovered one AK 49 rifle, loaded with 31 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, one locally made rifle with one 12-gauge polymer cased shotgun shell.

Jalige said in a similar incident, the police also arrested three suspected bandits on October 2, and recovered a submachine gun.

“Operatives of the command attached to Saminaka Divisional Headquarters in Lere local government area, on October 2, at about 03:30hrs, acting on credible information, carefully raided Kuwait Hotel, located in Unguwan Bawa, Saminaka, and arrested three suspects.

“During a search of their rooms, the following items were recovered; one submachine gun (SMG) loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and a Department of State Services (DSS) identity card.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court on completion of the same,” he said.