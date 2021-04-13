By: PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Delta and Edo have continued their dominance of the powerlifting event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo 2020.

The states won for themselves a total of nine and six medals respectively. The medals were won in both male and female powerlifting events.

The concluded 13 powerlifting event categories includes: 41KG, 45KG, 49KG, 50KG, 54KG, 55KG, 59KG, 61KG, 65KG, 67KG, 72KG, 73KG and 79KG.

Delta won gold medals in the female 67KG and 79KG as well as in the male 72KG and 59KG.

The state also won two silver medals in female 73KG and 61KG, bronze 49KG category and another two bronze medals in the male 49KG and 54KG categories.

While the host state won in the female 50KG, 54KG and 73KG and silver in the 45KG and 55KG categories.

The Edo 2020 Games’ powerlifting event final also saw the host winning the gold in the male 54KG and bronze in the 59KG categories respectively.

Team Oyo clinched gold in the male 49KG and silver medals in the 59KG, 65KG and 72KG categories. Oyo State also won a bronze medal in the 50KG.

Other states that won gold in the powerlifting event are: Rivers, Ogun, Abia, Enugu and Osun States.