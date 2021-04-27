By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

Adamawa State is set to vaccinate 2,240 inmates with COVID-19 vaccine in the 16 correctional centres in the state.

Executive chairman of State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr Suleiman Bashir, gave the hint yesterday during an interactive session with journalists to mark the African Vaccination Week and Malaria Day.

Bashir said 29,205 persons have so far been vaccinated out of the 59,280 doses received from federal government in March this year.

Those vaccinated include intending pilgrims, frontline health workers, military and other security personnel as well as other strategic leaders.

WHO state coordinator, represented by Katugwu Emmanuel, in his remarks, said three outreach teams would be deployed to under-covered settlements in Guyuk, Yola-South and Mubi local government areas to ensure all missed children for routine immunization are covered.