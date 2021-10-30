24 Teams comprising of over two hundred Badminton players from the North West zone of the country have converge in Kaduna for the maiden edition of the badminton championship.

The 3-day championship which started at the Badminton hall of Federal college of Education (FCE) Zaria, Kaduna State is expected to see the best of badminton play.

Chairman Kaduna state badminton association who doubles as the North west representative Alhaji Mohammed Maina speaking to sports writers during the opening ceremony of the Championship maintained that he put up the championship to improve the game of badminton in the zone.

Maina added that after this championship in the north West, he intend to organize similar championship for the whole Northern States.

Speaking also, the coordinator of the championship, Dr. Usman Usman expressed delight with the gesture done to the players for giving them an enabling environment to showcase their talents.

Also, Mallam Abbas Musa, a National Refree Nigeria Badminton Federation expressed happiness with the teams and players who honoured the invitation for the competition and urged them to follow the rules of the game and play safe.

The categories to be competed for includes men single, women single, mixed doubles, under seventeen boys and girls and veterans.

The championship will come to a close on Saturday with prizes to be won and presented.