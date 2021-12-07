A 24-year-old man, Olorunleke Ebenezer, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti for killing his own brother.

Ebenezer, who hails from Yagba East local government area of Kogi State, was arraigned on three count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The offences contravened sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the robbery and firearms (special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and section 316 and punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The convict and others, now at large, according to the charge on 29/8/2019 at Abe Cocoa Area, Housing Estate, Oke-Ila Ado Ekiti, conspired to rob his blood brother, Olorunleke Sunday, of his Bajaj motorcycle and a sum of N40, 000, while armed with a knife and murdered Sunday.

In his judgement, Justice Bamidele Omotoso, said the prosecution had discharged the burden on Olorunleke Ebenezer and established beyond reasonable doubt the offence of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder brought against him.

One of the witnesses, who testified before the court, said he went to the defendant’s house to inform him of his brother’s death, but to his surprise, he saw injuries on the defendant body, coupled with the uncoordinated explanation as to how he got injured made him to suspect foul play.

After the matter was reported at Ologede Police Station, in Ado, the investigation took police team to Ebenezer’s house where it was discovered that the defendant had sold all his properties and about to escape with the deceased motorcycle before he was arrested.