ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 25 years after it was started.

Buhari, who carried out the inauguration virtually from Abuja, expressed happiness that the complex would be commissioned 25-years after it was started.

He said the event was part of his administration’s commitment to reposition the NDDC for the overall development of the Niger Delta region.

Buhari said: “The building we are about to commission today started the year 1996 during the era of the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC). Since then the project went through series of designs and amendments but was eventually abandoned.

“In 2015, as part of our administration cardinal objectives to embark on a holistic reforms of NDDC for greater service delivery for the people. I re-assigned the supervision of the NDDC to the minister of Niger Delta Affairs for administrative efficiency.

“Second we are conducting a forensic audit to review the operations of the commission and to ensure that the appropriations made through the NDDC commensurate with what is on ground. I therefore use this opportunity to commend Senator Godswill Akpabio for providing the required leadership that saw to the completion of this edifice,” he stated.

Speaking, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who said he was speaking onbehalf of the Niger Delta Governors thanked the President for the completion of the building, promising that the nine governors under the NDDC would continue to support his bold steps in development.

In his remarks, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio said the completion of the NDDC building signals the President’s commitment to the development of the oil and gas rich region, and ending of activities of corrupt public officials, who also negated the connection of the offices to national grid over many years in order to seek rent on fueling of generators.

Akpabio said: “You will be remembered by this gesture, and generations will never forget you.”

He urged leaders, traditional rulers and youths in the region to support President Buhari’s administration so that it would complete most of the abandoned projects by previous administrations, including the Second Niger Bridge, warning that the persistent fights and petitions among leaders must be stopped for development to thrive.