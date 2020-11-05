David Alagoa, Bayelsa State commissioner for agriculture in this interview with OSA OKHOMINA, speaks on the state government’s commitment to economic development through agriculture

We discover that governor Diri is focusing so much on agriculture, particularly in the area of cassava, rice, plantain and fish, why is that so?

You mentioned four sectors which are Rice, Cassava, Plantain and Fish. Those are indeed the focus and the areas we want to develop because that is the area, we have comparative advantage in Bayelsa State. But let me take you further back to what the government of Douye Diri wants to do in regards to agriculture in general. And I am taking you back to when COVID-19 started and all these palliatives were everywhere, I noticed that plantain went from N3,500 to N10,000, a basin of garri went from the same N3,500 to about N9,000. Now it shows instantly that we do not have food security, we don’t have enough food.

So, one of the major things is that the governor wants to encourage is food production. That is why we are aggressively encouraging people to go back to the farm.

In this state, we don’t have industries or big businesses that will help us generate more revenue internally, the only thing that we have and we know that if we promote deliberately, we would boost the economy of this state and ensure zero hunger in this state is farming. We have comparative advantage in agriculture.

Beyond just asking people to go to the farms, we are also introducing mechanized farming, we want to develop the value chain and go into processing too.

So, we are not just trying to produce more food to ensure food security, we are also going into commercial agriculture. Commercial agriculture actually builds the basis of our industrialisation and we need companies that are strong. When you look at western civilizations the root of their wealth is agriculture and that’s what our governor wants to encourage in Bayelsa State.

Are you in any way encouraging civil servants and indeed everybody to have at least a garden?

That’s exactly the way to go. It is not so much whether you have small land or not, the first thing is to have the mindset, the will to plant and you will have where to plant. Look at our grandmothers, they do not have a huge portion of land, but they planted on small portions of land and that became so handy because they end up not buy those items in the market. We have to encourage ourselves to plant.

The theme of this year’s World Food Day was: ‘Smart Solutions for Healthy Diets’ Of what significance is this year’s theme in driving the agro economic policy of the state?

We joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day with the active participation of the state governor himself, that is to show you how much he cherishes agriculture.

To show you how this event is important to us, we engaged various stakeholders, we had panel discussion which had Royal Fathers, a rural farmer and somebody from the Central Bank of Nigeria. This was broadcast on the state radio so that our people can listen and learn one or two things and those who have questions can ask.

The last administration told us that this state has about 500 tonnes fish farm, what is the state of these farms now?

The 500 aquaculture is in Yenaigwe in Igbogene. I visited it on my assumption of office and it is a beautiful facility, it has a hatchery, a warehouse and the facility is big. Unfortunately, it is not working at its full capacity, I think we are having some issues and we are trying to sort them out. But I can assure you that in no distant time, all the issues would be resolved and we will start using it. What we are thinking is to be able to use some part of it for training, it is actually a good site for training the youth in fish farming.

In the area of rice, there is a lot of federal government interventions through the CBN and in Bayelsa State we are concentrating in Rice and Cassava. As I am talking to you now, many farmers have been mobilised to go into rice farming this year. I can assure you and yesterday we concluded a mega list of people who were sent to the Central Bank and the only thing that we are waiting for is the flood, we can’t plant now. The person who is in charge from the Central Bank took me round and showed me everything ranging from the fertiliser and the seeds everything is in store and ready. And we are even going to borrow lands from people who have huge plots of land that are not using it now.

In vertical farming, Is there any consideration to look for major partners that can go into vertical farming’s so we can utilise the raining seasons too?

Vertical farming is a suggestion that you go up instead of horizontal, we are not there yet, let us get started with this rice first. But in my farm, I do vertical because my farm also flooded, in fact in my farm, I farm in bags not on the ground and the bags are raised.

There is this rumour making the round that Bayelsa Palm was handed over to NDU, how correct is that?

First, I am not aware that Bayelsa Palm was given to NDU, I think that information is wrong, I think it was given to concessionaires who are running it and we have reviewed it to know the situation there and we are putting things in place that will change that situation. At this point, I can’t give you much more details on that but rest assured that there will be much changes on that palm.

On completion the Cargo Airport at Wilberforce Island and its status as a Free Trade Zone, will be a huge boost to the development of agricultural capacity in the state. How can this potential be harnessed and maximised?

The cargo airport gives us a brilliant advantage, but remember when you are talking of cargo, it suggests that you want to export which is from Bayelsa State to other states or countries and that means you are not talking of small farming but a huge large scale mechanised farming. So, you see why I said in the beginning that it is a two-way approach let us first tackle food security and along the line we will be developing the commercial aspect of it and that is where the cargo airport will be so handy.