By Royal Ibeh |

Nearly one third of Nigerian children, representing 26.5 million Nigerian Children, do not have enough water to meet their daily needs, according to new analysis released by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

As the world commemorates World Water Day, the analysis, ‘part of the Water Security for All initiative,’ revealed that, globally, more than 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability.

This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs, says the report, adding that the figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with 26.5 million Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability or 29 per cent of Nigerian children.

The analysis identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels, and communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources of water, or water that can take more than 30 minutes to collect.

According to UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, the world’s water crisis is here, and children are its biggest victims. “When wells dry up, children are the ones missing school to fetch water. When droughts diminish food supplies, children suffer from malnutrition and stunting. When floods hit, children fall ill from waterborne illnesses. And when water is not available in Nigerian communities, children cannot wash their hands to fight off diseases,” he added.

Hawkins said, “We have to act now both to address the water crisis in Nigeria to prevent it from getting worse and if we want to meet the SDGs. We can only achieve water security for every Nigerian, including the Nigerian child, through innovation, investment and collaboration, and by ensuring services are sustainable and well-managed. We must act, for the sake of our children and our planet.”