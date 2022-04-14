No fewer than 26 governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are jostling to succeed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, come May 29, 2023. Wike, who is currently running his second term in office, recently declared his interest to contest for Presidency on the platform of the PDP.

Out of the number of governorship aspirants, 15 are running on the platform of the PDP, while 11 are running on the platform of the APC.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the number of governorship aspirants on the PDP platform may increase before the April 14, 2023 deadline for purchase of forms.

Those who had already purchased forms under the PDP banner include the secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo and former chairman of the party in the state, Chief Felix Obuah as well as two serving members of the National Assembly, Senator George Sekibo and Hon. Farah Dagogo.

Also running are former Deputy Governor, Engr. Tele Ikuru, former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Accountant-General of the state, Siminalaye Fubara, and former Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu as well as former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Austin Opara.

Others are: Dr. Dax George Kelly, Hon. Morgan Tom-West, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Chief David Briggs, Hon. Boma Iyaye and Senator Lee Maeba.

Those contesting on the platform of the APC including business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Tonye Princewill, former Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside.

Others are: Senator Magnus Abe, Dr. Dawari George, Architect Tonye Cole, Dr. Sokonte Davies, Hon. Mina Tende, Chief Ibinabo Micheal-West, Rev. Francis Ebenezer Ada and Engr. Biokpomabo Awara.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 40 House of Assembly aspirants on the platform of PDP in Rivers State, staged a peaceful protest in front of the party secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The aspirants accused the leadership of the party of refusing to give nomination and expression of Intent forms after they had already paid for the drafts.

Addressing journalists, one of the aspirants, Hon. Kinika Wogu, said their efforts to get the forms from the party secretariat was being frustrated by the executives of the party on the directives of a higher authority.

Also speaking, another aspirant, Hon. Soprala Batubo, said they had tried to get the forms in Abuja on Tuesday but were advised by the National Financial Secretary of the PDP to go to their state to get the forms.

But, in a swift response, PDP leadership in the state, has said those who paid for forms were supposed to collect their forms at the place they made the payment.

The party, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its youth leader, Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi, advised the protesters to channel their complaint to where they paid for the forms.