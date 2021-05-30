The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Njaba local government area of Imo State has been set ablaze.

LEADERSHIP reports that with the latest incident, the total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42. It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo State since the 2019 general election.

National commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Abuja, said the attack was coming exactly a week after another office in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the State was vandalised on May 23, 2021.

Okoye said although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

The statement reads in part: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State was set ablaze today Sunday 30th May 2021.

“This latest incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.

“INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment are critical national assets that guarantee the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation. Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process.”