By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The federal government has disclosed that about two million Nigerians have been displaced as a result of insurgency, armed banditry and communal clashes, amongst others.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support on the issues pertaining to persons with disabilities in this country.

According to her “Well, as at today, we have over two million displaced persons in the country. Ranging from those displaced by insurgency, armed banditry, and communal clashes and so on and so forth.

“The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response as well as to formulate and implement policies and programmes geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens.

“So, the ministry is doing its best to see that people who are displaced in this country are given the necessary support by way of supporting their livelihoods, rebuild their homes in areas of disasters and settling those who have fled their places seeking for refuge, provided their communities are safe for them to return. This is what we are working and we hope to achieve the desired result.”

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Farouk, said: “Today is a very important day for us and the disability community. We are here on a thank you visit to Mr. President. First, for his support on the issues of persons with disabilities in this country.

“You may recall that in January 2019, Mr. President assented to the bill on the prohibition and discrimination against persons with disabilities in this country. That was the first milestone. Mr. President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”