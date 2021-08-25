Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said the Muhammadu Buhari administration considers the South East zone a strategic industrial, trade hub, and a major player in Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said the consideration and the projects being executed by the administration would help in lifting people out of poverty.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president said at the inauguration of two completed projects in Anambra State: the MSMEs Shared Facility at the Ogbunike Leather Trading Cluster, and the Awka 120MVA 132/33kV sub-station that the Second Niger Bridge which connects Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State has achieved 65 per cent completion and will be completed by October 2022.

Besides, he said the concession of the Onitsha Inland River Port is in its final stage, while both the draft Concession Agreement and the Full Business Case (FBC) have been transmitted to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for necessary action.

The vice president said, “Let me also assure you of this administration’s commitment to seeing through the major infrastructural projects that will have a transformative impact on this zone. The Second Niger Bridge Project which connects Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State has now achieved 65% completion.

“By the time it is completed in October 2022, the project will offer significant socio-economic benefits for the contiguous States and indeed the entire nation by easing traffic flow, improving road safety, and creating greater opportunities for residents and neighbouring states, thereby regenerating economic life.”