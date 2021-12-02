Senate President in the Second Republic, Dr. Joseph Wayas, has passed away.

He died on Thursday morning in London, United Kingdom.Dr Wayas was Senate President from 1979-1983.

He was born on May 21, 1941 in Basang Obudu, Cross Rivers State.

He was deputy chairman of the 1994 national constitution conference that organised the national conference. He was fluent in Jausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages having married a yoruba woman as first wife.

He is survived by children and grandchildren.

Details Later….