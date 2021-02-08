Our Reporters

The Edo State government Taskforce on COVID-19 at the weekend enforced compliance with the state’s coronavirus safety protocols at event centres across Benin metropolis to check the spread of the second wave of the pandemic. The team visited Canada World, Baden Baden Hotels and Suites, Elysium, Uyi Grand Event Centre, among others in Benin City, to ensure that the safety protocol on COVID-19 for social gatherings are observed.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Mr Simeon Idoko, who led the monitor ing team, said the state government remains committed to check the spread of the pandemic. He urged residents to support government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the virus. According to him, “The decision to visit the event centres and facilities is to observe the level of compliance with the covid-19 safety protocols. “We wanted to ensure that there was no overcrowding in enclosed areas and to also make sure there are temperature checks for those visiting the facilities. We also en

ADVERTISEMENT

sured that the people wore face masks and if there were handwashing facilities in designated areas of the facilities.” He continued: “We visited various centres and observed commendable levels of compliance, with just a few gaps that needed to be addressed. “In other places, we observed overcrowding in enclosed places, and took the managers of the facilities to task over the lapses.” He stated that the state government will continue to deploy resources in checking the spread of the pandemic.