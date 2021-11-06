No fewer than three female students were injured with one of them burnt beyond recognition in a fire incident that occurred at the female hostel of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), on Saturday

The inferno which began at about 7:10am, destroyed properties and other valuables of students at Murtala female hostel.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred when one of the students was cooking at A4/Room 1.

The names of the three students could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but it was learnt that, a flat in the section of the building was razed down by the fire.

Many students from the hostel who scampered for safety as the fire raged accompanied by thick smoke with flames, were heard calling out the management of the university for help as one of the injured victims was laying down on the floor.

It was learnt that the prompt response of Fire Service team in the university and security personnel, helped in putting out the fire which prevented it from escalating into other parts of the hostels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, Prof. Danjuma Gambo, Director, Radio and Public Relations of the university, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri, said that there was a mild fire incident earlier in the day at a room in Murtala Hall, one of the female students’ hostels of the University.

Gambo said that preliminary investigation has revealed that kerosene explosion, as a result of suspected adulteration, was responsible for the fire.

According to him, three students were affected, with one of them more injured. All of them are undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals in Maiduguri.

“The fire has already been put out by men of the University’s Fire Service Unit. No other parts of the hostel have been affected by the fire.

“This unfortunate incident is regrettable, especially in view of recent efforts by Management to enforce fire safety regulations in student hostels,” Prof. Gambo said.