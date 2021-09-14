At least three persons have been killed after a downpour in Trademore Estate, Lugbe District, Abuja.

The director-general of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Mr Abbas Idris, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday morning.

Residents of the area, however, insist that there are more fatalities.

Several cars were also swept away by the flood following the downpour on Sunday night.

Trademore Estate has been in the news for flooding. Last year, one person died in the area after a downpour.