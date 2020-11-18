Police on Wednesday announced that three medical officers were arrested from a public hospital in Nairobi in connection with child trafficking syndicate.

Police Inspector-General Hilary Mutyambai said the three were arrested during a sting operation to unearth organised crime amid reports that public hospitals and children’s homes in Nairobi are involved in the syndicate.

In a statement Mutyambai said “in the course of the investigations and operations, it’s unfortunate that it was realized that senior medical officers in collusion with the child smugglers are highly involved.’’

Mutyambai said the three suspects would be arraigned before a magistrate hinting that more arrests would be made as investigations continue.

On Tuesday, the government said it had set up a multi-agency task force to probe child trafficking exposed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Simon Chelugui, labor and social services cabinet secretary said the investigation is at a preliminary stage to establish all the networks behind the syndicate.

“We do not condone child trafficking and we will do everything possible to get to the bottom of this issue.’’

According to a BBC documentary, vulnerable women are being preyed on in Nairobi to feed a thriving black market for babies where girls are sold for 50,000 shillings (465 U.S. dollars) each and boys for 740 dollars eachM