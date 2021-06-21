Three teachers and 12 other people who were abducted along with the 136 Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School Tegina pupils in Niger State have escaped from the bandits den.

It was learnt that the teachers and the 12 other residents of Tegina town were kept in separate kidnap dens.

However, the whereabouts of the children remain unknown.

Security sources told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the 15 persons who escaped were taken to Zamfara State from where they escaped.

The sources disclosed that they were able to escape because of the combined security operations in Zamfara which unsettled their abductors who left them to sleep in a not-too-far location.

It was learnt that five of those who escaped arrived Tegina yesterday morning and were immediately admitted into a medical facility for thorough medical examination.

As of the time of filing this report, sources hinted that the remaining 10 abductees who escaped were being escorted by security details from the Birnin Gwari area in Kaduna State to Niger State.

The sources further said the hitherto abductees escaped in different directions for fear of being recaptured by their abductors.

Meanwhile, five of them who arrived Tegina earlier briefed security operatives on their experience as part of measures to rescue the abducted pupils.

In spite of the apprehension over the pupils’ whereabouts, another source told LEADERSHIP that they were not taken to Zamfara with those who escaped, hinting that the pupils may still be within Niger State.

However, a parent who spoke on condition of anonymity said “We don’t know whether they will turn their anger on the children, and now that we know there is no adult with them, who will take care of them?”

In a related development, 15 bandits were allegedly killed in a gun duel with military operatives in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora local government area of Niger State.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Saturday. Sources said military men who were on patrol saw the bandits on motorcycles in Anguwan Mallam a few kilometres from Kontagora town. Upon seeing the military personnel the bandits allegedly opened fire, leading to a fierce gun battle which resulted in the death of the bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, the police and military were yet to confirm the incident.