No fewer than thirty cohorts of frontline workers comprising veterinarians and other animal health experts have been deployed across states to tackle emergency animal diseases and improve food safety.

Trained by the Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), of the United Nations, the cohorts who were drawn from twenty-four states across the country have received months of In Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) to enhance their skills and competencies to manage emerging health emergencies in animals through animal surveillance, field investigation and reporting.

Speaking at the ISAVET graduation ceremony and presentation of awards in Abuja, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said the training could not have come at a better time than now, considering the emergence of diseases of significant public health and socio-economic importance, adding that controlling animal diseases and limiting their impact is determined by ability as a nation to predict, detect and respond in a timely manner.

Represented by chief veterinarian officer, Dr Olanitan Alabi, the minister charged the graduates to use their knowledge and expertise to contribute in the control of zoonotic and transboundary animal diseases in Nigeria to promote public health and enhance national economic development.

The FAO country representative in Nigeria, Mr. Fred Kafeero, who was represented by the assistant country representative, programmes, at the event, Mr. Sulieman Abubakar said, “FAO will continue to provide technical support and assistance in animal health and pandemic threats for the people of Nigeria”.

In her remarks, the national coordinator Nigeria, ECTAD FAO, Ayodele Majekodunmi explained that the cohorts will return in six months time for impact assessment within their states veterinary services, adding that thet have significant impact on building the capacity of livestock keepers to prevent disease and enable them produce quantity food for Nigeria.

