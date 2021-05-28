Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Major General Faruk Yahaya as the new chief of army staff (COAS), the careers of 30 generals in the Nigerian Army may be about to come to an end.

President Buhari chose Major General Yahaya to replace the late COAS, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in military plane crash along with 10 other military officers on May 21, 2021 in Kaduna.

Major General Yahaya is a member of Course 37 of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) while his predecessor was a member of Course 35.

Those familiar with military tradition say members of Courses 35,36 and 37 may have to retire to pave way for the new army chief to have command and control.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that about 30 generals from Course 35 and 36 will automatically leave the army while those senior to the new army chief from among his set will also have to give way.

This will bring the number of generals who have had to retire when their juniors were appointed as army chief to 75 in the last four months. About 45 generals were said to have quit the army when the late army chief, Lt-Gen Attahiru (Course 35) replaced Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (Course 32) in January this year.

A statement by the acting director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said Major General Farouk Yahaya was born on January 5, 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He started his cadet training on September 27, 1985, and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September 1990.

The new army chief has held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command. Notable among the appointments held by the new COAS are Garrison Commander, Headquarters Guards Brigade, Director of Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director, Army Headquarters, Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director, Army Research and Development, and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters of Joint Task Force, Operation Pulo Shield.

He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Minister of Defence, and as the Commander, Headquarters, 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya).

He was also director of Manpower at the Army Headquarters; Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Major General Faruk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, responsible for counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a proud holder of several honours and awards, some of which include Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National Defence Course (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal.

He is married and has children.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kaduna State chapter, has expressed joy at the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new COAS.

According to the women journalists, the appointment did not come to them as a surprise, in view of his track record of excellence in service as Military Secretary, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna, and lately, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, among others, prior to his eventual appointment as COAS

A statement issued and jointly signed by the chairperson and secretary of the NAWOJ, Fatima Aliyu and Maureen Sheyin respectively, said, “Major General Farouk Yahaya is a thoroughbred professional officer, highly disciplined, well focused, result-oriented and committed senior Officer that will no doubt reposition the Army in line with global best practices.

“The Association commends President Muhammadu Buhari for making the right decision to settle for General Farouk Yahaya. It is the Association’s hope that the new COAS will consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the ongoing fight against terrorism of which he is very familiar with”.

APC Sets Agenda For New Army Chief

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set agenda for the newly appointed COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya.

It asked him to ensure inter-agency collaboration in resolving the lingering security challenges in the country.

APC secretary, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanuduoedehe, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, urged the new Army chief to consolidate on the successes recorded by the military in tackling all security threats.

Akpanudoedehe charged him to be more vigilant, ensure increased cooperation and support through sharing information that can pave the way for faster mopping up the remnants of the insurgents and ending banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Diplomats, Experts Urge Immediate Against ISWAP

Top diplomats and security experts have urged the federal government to step up security to ensure that the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) does not control an inch of Nigeria’s territory.

The experts who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP noted that there is nothing to celebrate over the purported displacing of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, by ISWAP, stressing that more determination is needed to push out the ISIS-affiliated terror group from the country.

While they differed over whether or not Shekau was actually killed in the confrontation with ISWAP, they said it does bode well for the country’s image for such a fearsome non-state actor to be operating within the Nigerian space.

There were unconfirmed reports about a week ago that Shekau had been killed after a confrontation with ISWAP. Other reports stated that he was mortally wounded in the encounter, a group that is said to have separated from Boko Haram in 2016.

Although the Nigerian Army has said it is still investigating the reports of Shekau’s death, doubts over the Boko Haram leader’s reported death come as he had been declared dead at least four times since he assumed leadership of the insurgent group after the Nigerian police killed Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf in 2009.

However, a former United State Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, in a blogpost on Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), said the reports of Shekau’s death, this time, have more credibility.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on the issue, security expert and columnist, Majeed Dahiru, corroborated that Shekau had been killed but warned that, in ISWAP, a bigger, more dangerous, more powerful monster had been born.

He said, “For someone like me with limited knowledge of the workings of the terror groups and having consulted some of my trusted sources too, I am inclined to believe that there is every likelihood that Shekau is indeed dead, what might not be clear today are the circumstances leading to his death.

“One thing is clear, ISWAP has defeated its rivals, the Boko Haram insurgent group led by Abu Shekau, and if that be the case, it simply means that a bigger, more dangerous, more powerful monster is born. Apart from the fact that ISWAP is an ISIS-affiliated terror group that enjoys very massive support in terms of finance, logistics and manpower from the international terror network, ISWAP actually enjoys enormous legitimacy among the native population of the troubled areas of the North East and that is the most potent danger in the ongoing insurgency in Nigeria.

He also said it was an indictment on Nigeria’s security system for a terror group to claim credit for killing Shekau who Nigerian troops had been looking for, for over 10 years.

He said. “The ability of a rival terror group to actually neutralise Nigeria’s most wanted man is an indictment on our security forces. It tells you that what we are confronted with now is something that is not insurmountable; it is something that we can contain, something we can defeat with the right approach but the approach is not in place. Even the political will to do the needful, is it really there?

“How is it so easy for ISWAP, in less than four years, to track down Shekau, and for about 11 years the Nigerian security forces could not get him? It tells you that something is not right about our counter- insurgency measures and our security architecture; it needs to be recalibrated,” he said.

On his part, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bulus Lolo, said: “The bottom line should be that there is no room for any terrorist group or person to own one inch of this country, and if ISWAP has killed Shekau – as they claimed – and has taken over the Sambisa forest, it cannot be any cause for joy because it is one terror leader displacing another. This does not do any good to our image, rather it is a dampener, and we must not rest on our oars.

“So, it’s more of a wakeup call again that everything we are doing we must redouble it so that we once and for all rid our country of all these terror elements and create the space for national development and cohesion. So, there is nothing to celebrate but to call for more action and determination not to give up on the campaign against terror,” he said.

In same vein, the director, Legal and Consular Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, said, “The simple thing is that it is not acceptable to the government; you cannot replace one evil with another, and there is nothing to celebrate in that news other than for us to say we want to terminate all manner of extremism. So, we are not going to replace one with another.

“They are trying to terrorize us with the kind of information that they give out. You know how many times the man (Shekau) has been reported killed and they are coming again to say they have killed him.

“But we are not going to be deterred in our approach to ending extremism and banditry and all manner of insecurity. So, ISWAP cannot establish its own territory here. The Federal Government has made it loud and clear in this matter: not an inch of Nigerian territory will be ceded to any extremist group.

“What we should be talking about is the commitment that the government has demonstrated to ensure that Nigerian citizens are safe. We are calling on the international community to support us to fight this evil.”

On his part, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas, (retd) said, “Whether Shekau is dead or alive, time will tell. But the implication of ISWAP taking over is that we will witness a new modus operandi by ISWAP because it doesn’t operate the way Shekau’s group operates

Anas, who is executive secretary of Centre for Crisis Communication, added: “ISWAP operates in the Maghreb while Shekau operates in the West African sub region. The operational tactics will be different. We will witness new tactics similar to what ISWAP has been using in the Maghreb.

“There is the need to properly equip the military to deal with the situation. We have to study their tactics and be able to respond effectively,” he said.

Speaking also a former director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, said, “The truth is that until it is formally and officially confirmed that Shekau is dead, it will be tough to take position because of the circumstances leading to his death because the man has died at least six times according to my knowledge.

“How can we continue to kill him and he keeps resurrecting? So until I get a formal confirmation of his death, we can then begin to make categorical analyses on the implications.

“However, if that’s the case, Boko Haram will like to have a revenge on the leadership of ISWAP, and if that happens the government can now exploit the division between the two groups because they will be fighting themselves.

“And in that case, their activities against Nigerian citizens will be minimized, which is a blessing in disguise. “It will be good for us because they will begin to fight themselves and it will reduce the attacks on citizens and the government can exploit and get disgruntled people to work with them and possibly demobilise the two groups. So it’s a healthy development because if that is the case the fight will now be between the two groups.

“So until we get a clear confirmation of his death, we will then begin to see how events unfold,” he said.

Religious Leaders Caution FG Over Use Of Mercenaries

As the security situation in Nigeria moves from bad to worse, religious bodies have challenged the federal government to wake up to its responsibilities and end the current wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

The religious leaders, who spoke to our reporters, identified good governance and social justice as panacea to the recurring problems of insecurity in the country and warned against calls for foreign forces to come to the rescue.

The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque and founder of Islamic Research and Da’awah Foundation (IRDF), Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, said the difference between the country and countries that are formally in war is very little.

“I have to admit that Nigeria is at war even though we don’t want to declare that we are at war. The difference between the situation in Nigeria and places that are formally in war is very little because people are no longer safe, people are dying every moment here and there and the government seems to be powerless.

“But I’m not in support of inviting foreign forces unless the present administration agrees that they have failed. If they agree that they have failed, let them resign and then we can call for foreign forces to come and rescue us.

“Why are they there as a government today? Was it not because of insecurity that Nigerians voted out Jonathan for Buhari? Didn’t APC enjoy the insecurity situation in the country and campaign with it in 2015? How can you tell Nigerians that PDP failed because of the insecurity that was then only in the North-east, and you don’t want to admit that the present government failed despite all the escalation of insecurity to various areas that were secure during Jonathan’s administration?

“Coming to the ways forward and how we can come out of the problem, I’ll say that the ways forward are the ways inward. We have to go back to our minds and reflect on what we have failed to do, what we are supposed to be doing and how we can do it properly.

“Social injustice is now the order of the day in Nigeria, people are suffering and there are agitations which we failed to address. These are issues we must address before we can think of anything else or come out of the problem.

“There must be social justice and you can’t have social justice without accountability. What is happening in all tiers of government today show that there is no accountability and those in government are not ready to be accountable to what they are doing. If the people in leadership positions are accountable to the people, the killing will stop,” Sheikh Khalid said.

Sheikh Khalid also urged the government to create a forum of discussion with people. “Government must create a forum to invite people to say what they want, but for me the issue of splitting Nigeria does not even arise,” Sheikh Khalid said. “Nigeria must be one because our fore-fathers fought to keep it as one and we should not let their blood be in vain. But let people decide what kind of democracy they want, be it federalism or whatever because the beauty of democracy is to give people the mandate, the right to choose the pattern of their affairs.”

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Oladipo Ayokunle, on his part, kicked against calls for self-protection, saying it will lead to chaos and compound the security woes in the country.

Rev. Ayokunle, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said the country’s security architecture has collapsed.

He said: “Do we have a Police or Army to protect churches nationwide? The media should be asking questions on why the security architecture has collapsed under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari who promised us paradise on the earth but is giving us hell. Let the government wake up.”

“The government should know that self-protection can lead to chaos and constitute a threat to the country. Enough of lip service to the security challenges,” he stated.

However, while the Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, urged churches to be security vigilant, the president of Jama’atul Tahafizul Qur’an Wal Hadith Society of Nigeria, Mpape branch, Uthman Aminudeen, canvassed for deep research into the security situation in the country to identify the root causes and develop actionable solutions that will curb terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes and other organised crimes.

Aminudeen also called on Muslims in the country to pray fervently for restoration of peace and stability, saying the security and economic situation in the country require sustainable prayers to seek Allah’s support and intervention to ease off the difficulties.

“At the moment, the outcry is loud and clear! Therefore, this period should be a sober reflection time for us all and make the necessary amendments, in order to seek Allah’s pleasure.”

