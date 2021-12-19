On a personal and professional note, a good working environment and organised office space are beneficial when it comes to boosting the productivity of workers and work ethics as traditional offices not only kill the morale of employees who work but their productivity.

However, for Delta State which was created in August 1991, it lacks a State Secretariat 30 years after creation. Its ministries and departments are scattered mostly in rented apartments. From 1991, the state has passed through nine leaders both military administrators and governors. Okowa being the 10th, but it never had a functional constellation of offices worthy to be called a secretariat.

The narratives however changed with the recent commissioning of the new Secretariat often described as a masterpiece of architectural magnificence in Asaba by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the state at the instance of Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The new Secretariat implies that all state government agencies will vacate the other existing secretariats previously occupied by some ministries, with the hope that at the end of the day, the government will cease to pay rents for its agencies’ accommodation across the capital city.

The commissioner, Special Duties, Henry Sakpra noted that “Beyond rent and saving cost, there was no functionality of government and governance, now that all the ministries are housed in one complex, there will be greater coordination among various ministries, while making it easy for the people to access government services, as against the past, when they had to journey from one end of the state capital to another in search of government services.

‘’Before now, the Secretariat relied on individual generators provided by each ministry and the availability of fuel to power it. The generator can only be switched on if the Commissioner or Permanent Secretary is in the office while the noise and pollution generated by them are alarming.

“However, the new Secretariat building is connected to the state’s Independent Power Project (IPP) plant located behind the complex to provide constant power supply to the building. Power from the plant is transmitted via a system of three transformers. All the offices are interconnected via a system of voice and data networks.”

Chairman of Bastanchury Power Solutions Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chidi Goziem, said the impact of the IPP, with five per cent equity share by the state government and has over 25 kilometres of complementary underground cables to supply power to all the state government assets and facilities in Asaba and currently generating 8.5 megawatts of electricity for Asaba, would rob off on the entire state capital through improved power supply and security, as well as improve the socio-economic lives of the people.

Unlike now, he said the new concept guarantees openness and enables the building to enjoy natural lighting and ventilation in most of the offices, in addition to the artificial lighting and ventilation that is provided. He added that the mechanical ventilation is enhanced by a natural airflow which was lacking at the old Secretariat making work boring especially with no constant electricity.

A civil servant in the Ministry of Economic Planning, James Igbrakpa lamented their experience when he revealed that the old Secretariat lacked a water treatment plant, a complete system of overhead, and ground tanks capable of delivering sufficient clean and treated water throughout the premises.

He equally stated that the old Secretariat was not equipped with a fire hose reel connected to a water supply system that ensures a seamless and adequate supply of water to the hoses strategically located for ease of deployment in case of fire incidence except in the new secretariat.

“Now, there are fire extinguishers strategically placed side by side with the hose reels to help in combating fire outbreaks. Apart from the hose reel and the extinguishers, the building has a system of dry risers that can be readily deployed by external firefighters if and when necessary unlike in the former secretariat”

There are also electronic fire monitoring systems (fire and smoke detectors) adequately positioned in all spaces to provide an immediate alert in case of a fire outbreak. Other facilities within the complex are over 1,000 parking spaces, two gatehouses at the façade, and one gatehouse at the rear, with vehicular connections to the other existing secretariat building areas that before now lacked parking spaces and made the Secretariat jam-packed and prone to stealing of cars.

It is envisaged that the secretariat will have six waste disposal centres and be managed by a world-class facility manager that will see to its sustainability and the maintenance, according to Mr. Ifeadi Kester, architect and Principal Partner of Contemporary Design Associates, the opportunity which was lacking before

Okowa, during an interactive session with journalists, disclosed that about N17 billion was spent on construction of the secretariat, while the furnishing was done by Lifemate Furniture Limited for a little over N1.7 billion and provision of computers and Internet network, at the cost of below N800 million, among other expenditure on sundry items.

He said: “The secretariat was built with the state government’s funds, whether directly or through loans. But it was not something we could fund directly fully, so we put in some seed money and also issued an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) for five years, starting from 2017, after construction work started in November that year.

“The good news is that the payment is structured to be completed within our tenure; we are not leaving behind any payment to the incoming administration. The payment will be completed next year, we have already paid for four years and have just one year to go.

“The contractors also had some part financing also structured through an ISPO to be completed in February 2023.”

He clarified that the secretariat will operate alongside the earlier constructed by the state government- Olorogun Felix Ibru (named after the first civilian governor of the state).

The Secretariat is a one-stop facility that houses all the 27 ministries in the state, including the offices of the commissioners and permanent secretaries in Delta State. The seven floors secretariat project completed in four years will accommodate nine conference halls, banks, five business centres, a creche, mini-hospital, restaurants, and other facilities.

According to the Vice President at the official inauguration of the secretariat complex named after the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien, the Secretariat Complex was one of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s legacies that will endear him to this generation and the ones to come.

The Vice President commended Okowa for providing Deltans with such a historical building and monument stressing that it would spur workers to give their best.

Professor Osinbajo said that the Asagba of Asaba deserved the honour for having led the community in the last 30 years on the throne of his forefathers adding that his tenure has witnessed unity and all-round development.

While lauding Okowa for recognising the role of the civil service in building the edifice despite dwindling revenue receipts, he described the secretariat as one of the best in the country.

But before the event of the day, Osinbajo was at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien. The Asagba, a multiple academic awards winner in medicine, has had his fair share of grace. His academic and professional exertions have taken him round the world lending him with copious experience in chemical pathology, clinical biochemistry, and nutrition.

Prof Edozien, the 13th Asagba (traditional ruler/head) of Asaba is a man of uncommon intelligence and accomplishments in medical sciences. He has had successful stints at Middlesex Hospital Medical School, University of London; a professor of nutrition at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA; Professor and Head of Department of nutrition of the School of Public Health of the University of North Carolina.

His exceptional research in nutrition at the University of Ibadan, not only stood him out as an exemplar of medical excellence but also earned the university global acclaim as a centre of ripping academic quality. The Secretariat is the only monument that bears the name of a monumental man of scholarship, a living legend whose imprimatur in medicine is as bold as his imprint in custodial leadership of his people.

But in spite of these sterling works of global laudation, nothing sticks to his name to immortalize the man in his state. Aside from being conferred the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, there is no enduring emblem to memorialize the man who retired as a Prof Emeritus of the University of North Carolina.

So, it was no surprise that while at the palace, Osinbajo especially commended the naming of the new secretariat after the Asagba. The VP said that the traditional ruler was deserving of the honour, both as a medical practitioner and traditional ruler. The Asagba himself expressed appreciation to the state government for honouring him by naming the secretariat after him.

The Governor gives deeper insight into the building and its pertinence. He said that with the completion of the complex, the state would save hundreds of millions of naira spent annually to rent offices while the coordination and synergy among MDAs would be enhanced, leading to higher morale, better time management, efficiency, and greater productivity.

His words: “This sprawling office complex occupies a total floor space of 45, 000 square metres and is designed around five clusters with multiple floors, each cluster around a courtyard. This concept allows plenty of natural light and ventilation into the offices. All the 27 ministries and their commissioners and permanent secretaries will be housed here, with the entire secretariat interconnected through a system of voice and data networks”.

“There are nine seminar/conference rooms, a training room, clinic, creche, banking hall, and three restaurants in the building, while the car park has the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 cars. Electricity supply to the secretariat as with other government buildings is powered by the 8.5 Megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant.”

He commended the major contractor, North China Construction Nigeria Limited, the consultant architects and project managers, the supervising ministry, sub-contractors, suppliers, and site workers for their focus and diligence while the project lasted.

Welcoming guests earlier, Commissioner for Special Projects, Chief Henry Sakpra, said the project was conceptualised in 2016 by the Okowa-led administration to provide a conducive working environment for the state’s public service while the State Head of Service Mr Reginald Bayoko assured the Governor that the facilities in the edifice will be put to maximum use.

The consultant architects, lfeadi Kester, and project managers, contemporary design associates, said the building has a water treatment plant, complete with a system of overhead and ground tanks, capable of delivering clean and treated water in the premises.

The ceremony was also witnessed by the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Doune Diri.