BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

A 31-year-old Nigerian trader, Rabiu Ibrahim has become the winner of the first ever N10 million EasyWin lotto jackpot.

The Bauchi state progeny presented with the cheque in Lagos, expressed his joy, saying, EasyWin Lotto was indeed a life changing experience as fortune has smiled on him more than he imagined and faster than expected, noting that, the money will help him to enhance his phone accessories business and investment in other areas.

Ibrahim, a diploma degree holder from Abubakar Ali Tatari Polytechnic, Bauchi, had been informed of his winning ticket prior to the presentation where excitement attracted people in his locality of Katagum, as he could not hold back tears of joy.

Speaking at the event, the Easywin Lotto city manager, Adewale Aloyinlapa, said: “EasyWin will continue to lead in the lottery business because most people see us as reliable and their winnings are redeemable without issues.”

He stated that EasyWin lotto could be played by anyone above the age of 18 via different ways, as it works in partnership with Opay Nigeria, where customers can go into any Opay store to buy their Easywin Lottery to play or buy their ticket online via Easywin’s official website. “We are giving Nigerians the opportunity to become millionaires right from their mobile phones,” he said.