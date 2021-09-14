Many business organisations and marketers will not forget the impacting role of young Nigerian entrepreneurs and renowned digital marketing agency, Muili Seun in restoring the adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from near-zero income to the substantial state through content adverts and social media promotion.

The Ogun State-born game-changer has expressed his commitment to making a massive mark in digital marketing and celebrity management, believing that marketing done through electronic devices will stand apart from others as well as will become the future for Africa and other developing nations.

According to him, “Tesa Media has trained over 50,000 students directly or indirectly and has helped thousands of businesses gain success in the online marketplace in a very short while.

According to him “The business model for Tesa Media is a unique one and is quite different from most Nigerian media businesses. Tesa Media prefers to add value to their customers even before they pay for any service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also amplified how he started his media agency, saying “A lot of people struggle to understand the internet mode of business and a lot of digital marketers make the price so expensive that some people can’t afford it, but there are things that don’t need too much effort to be done on the internet.”

Muili Seun recalled the many times he had been asked by people to help them build their brands and increase their business revenue in connection with growing their social media presence, a development that has dignified him to be a sought-after brand in the IT industry since he took up the responsibility.

He started initially showing people how they could grow their business and then over time started getting contacted by well-known people and businesses. He founded multi-millions Brands around different niches, Tesa Media, Digital Media Solution, Top Media Press, TesaSoft, Tesa Academy & TesPreneur Inc to make this a formal business. Since launching the businesses he has done the right figures in sales, however, he is just getting started and has big plans for his business and clients over the coming years.