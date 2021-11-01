The convener of Let’s Get Empowered Foundation, an advocacy group for scaling up and supporting youths in the Nigerian leadership ecosystem, Uche Harris Okonkwo, has appealed to the youths of Anambra, to seize the moment and create bold narratives as catalysts for positive change in this weekend’s gubernatorial election.

In a statement personally signed by him, the youth advocate called on the youths to eschew violence of every sort, as defenders of their mandate to vote, and help facilitate the quick return of peace in South-East’s foremost model for Igbo industry and entrepreneurship.

Okonkwo, who counsels that, more than anything else in the current unflattering Igbo trajectory, the Anambra elections can still be used by all to erase the impression, that the Igbo have suddenly become ungovernable, unagreeable, and sadly, a hated hater of themselves.

He said, “when I look towards my dear state, I shudder at the amount of militarisation our space has seen, I cringe at the size of weapons cracking holes of death on the bodies of our youths, fathers, and mothers, and my heart is heavy to what becomes of our heritage as the epicenter of tomorrow’s possibilities.

“As a youth, myself, aware and dedicated to the profound capabilities of our collective energy and strength, believe me when I say that the conversation by violence by any group, for whatever reason has always been a historic nemesis to peace and progress of any nation.

“We should not persist in that direction and never wish to experience it, to believe it.”

On the forthcoming governorship election, Okonkwo said it will be a tragic irony to watch and be denied of positing a clear verdict of who shall govern us better democratically and constitutionally in this election, from what is believed, are the best contenders Anambra state has put up in recent years.

“Let us say no loudly to the sinister conspiracy to burn our harvests when the fruits are due, and our barns are empty, through the prosperity of votes and free choice.

“The candidates have spoken and appealed. We have heard and seen them. Our duty now is to choose, vote and defend the votes, because no matter the fear or the refusal to vote, a leader must emerge, and may he never be our regrets, than our sacred triumph,” he added.

Turning his appeal to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), he said that it is obvious that when a child cries and points fixedly to a direction, if his mother is not there, then certainly the daddy is.

“The direction of IPOB is fixed on self determination, an expression fundamental to their rights. They have built a massive social capital, with followership no one can ignore.

“But what challenges them appear to be the skill and strategy to manage that huge resource with purpose, to build consensus and broader inclusion.

“The tendencies for extra legal compulsions that gave rise to radicalization, infiltration and almost hijack by elements alien to their expressed pursuits, are matters for urgent surgery.

“I appeal to them to please take the lead to deescalate tensions in South East for a creative engagement and synergy that generate bigger wins,” he added.

According to him, how great it would have been, if determined as they have proven, IPOB took the window to aid the process of the governorship recruitment in Anambra, and by that, influence what good governance should be in the Igbo landscape.

And if they get it right, he noted it will blossom to a more entrenched revolution with multiplier reverberations regionally and even nationally.

He said there are so many positive scenarios that the wealth of their number could be put to a higher common good.

“I rue that their leader is held and being tried, that so many are in detentions nationwide, and a lot has been killed, plus countless innocent souls.

“Therefore, the spiral lockdowns, that aggravate insecurity and paralyzed the local economy should please give way now for dialogues and deeper conversations.

“And I’m glad our Governors have shed their hubris, the bishops are adding their moral armour, our council of traditional rulers, their native wisdom, and so many critical stakeholders who have reached a convergence in that option.

“I once more passionately urge them to grow faith and trust these elders so that together, the festering cancer of terror in Igboland will abate and hopefully come to an end.

“It should be emphasised that all too often, the youths are victims of easy recruitment by vendors of violence who masquerade as leaders. The law and our custom should be decidedly harsh on such predators to deter their exploitation of our youths for every conceivable criminality.

“I again reiterate that every one vulnerable to our grave reality in Anambra state should negotiate a new value for life, liberty and good governance by working for peace not patronage on our election day.

“By saying no to rigging, no to violence and coming out to vote, we will be making huge deposits to our stocks for a better tomorrow. We must not miss it,” he added.