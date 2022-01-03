Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo (MGG) representing the good people of Gamawa Federal constituency of Bauchi State has called on Nigerians to be patient with the president Mohammadu Buhari led administration in tackling insecurity and providing a sustainable means of livelihood for all Nigerians.

Gololo made this known while speaking with some journalist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The emergetic hardworker praises the president for always putting the country first and called on Nigerians to support his laudable projects.

“I believe that this administration is not joking about ending insecurity and providing source of livelihood for the people. I’m happy because the president is not resting until Nigeria is respected by the world.

“I believe that before his handing over, things would have changed to the better. I want to thank him for always supporting us and giving us a listening ear when the need arises.

” If you are following development in the country , you would know that alot is been done in tackling the security situations, even though we are not where we wish to be by the total eradication of banditry, kidnapping and boko-haram insurgents, the government has shown capacity in tackling this menace that has been wanting to draw us 1,000 steps backwards.

“Not withstanding, we are optimistic that insha-Allah, Nigeria will be what every Nigerians want it to be in the near future,” he concluded.

