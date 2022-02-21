The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said no amount of intimidation and blackmail would stop him from aspiring to be president of the country, adding that he was equally ready get dirty with his traducers.

He stated this when he visited the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday.

Tinubu, who said he was ready to be dirty with anyone in his quest to become the President of the country, said he came to the newly appointed Olubadan and by extension to Ibadan people to solicit for their support.

The former Lagos State governor, who was accompanied by the top members of his campaign group, said he was honoured to be in Ibadan, noting that the purpose was to beg the monarch and Ibadan people to pray for him in his quest to become the country’s president in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described this period as an historical moment and a reminder of history, recalling that each time a Yoruba person wants to be president, issues are raised, questions are asked and all sorts of obstacles are encountered.

“I come here to request for your prayer for me and the Yoruba race. We are at a crossroad, people are volunteering to confront me when they were asked that who would confront the lion of Bourdilon,” Tinubu stated.

Expressing his readiness and determination, the APC presidential hopeful said, “I am out to become President of Nigeria. No intimidation, no blackmail can stop me. I have read about a Greek philosopher that if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty.”

Tinubu congratulated the new Olubadan for the grace to ascend the throne which he said would give the ancient city a new outlook considering the robust background of Dr. Balogun as an educationist, politician of progressive leaning and a humanist, even as he prayed for a long life and in sound health of the monarch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Balogun lamented the unsavoury state of the nation’s unity just as he called for a leader that would pull back the country from the brink come 2023.

Speaking through his brother and Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Dr. Kola Balogun, during the visit, he said the country was badly divided.

“Kabiyesi has known you for a long time as a progressive politician as well as your antecedents as the governor that laid the foundation of the present Lagos.

“Yorubas are the leading light of Nigeria, our people contributed a lot to make Nigeria what it is and without the Yorubas, Nigeria cannot be where it is today. But, it is very sad to note the ‘to your tent oh Isreal’ that has of recent become the sing-song of the people.

“Nigeria is badly divided today and we are looking forward to a Yoruba president that will unite the country, come 2023. We need a leader that has a national focus and acceptability, the road may be rough, but by God’s grace, you will triumph,” the monarch prayed.

The leader of the campaign group, Prince Tajudeen Olusi in his opening remark traced the historical linkage between Ibadan and Lagos, saying if a Lagosian was seeking the support of Ibadan people as they had come to do, it was not out of place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We both own Ibadan, we have been working together before. We bring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to you and Ibadan. It would be a great thing for Ibadan and the Yoruba race if we can produce the country’s president in 2023,” he said.

In attendance to support Dr. Balogun and Olori Olufunmilayo Balogun to receive Asiwaju Tinubu and his entourage were Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, former Minister of Industries, Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande and former first lady of Oyo State, Chief Mutiat Ladoja, among others.