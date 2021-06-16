Federal government is to support the 36 states of the federation with $720 million for a special project aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable citizens. Each state will benefit $20 million from the World Bank Group’s grants.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq disclosed this when he received members of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Committee (NG CARES) in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor applauded the federal government’s NG CARES initiative for prioritising the vulnerable and cushioning the effect of COVID-19 by supporting each state with 20 million dollars in World Bank Group’s grants.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor assured the people of Kwara of proper use of the fund when received.

He, however, urged the people to remain vigilant and protect themselves against COVID-19 despite the government’s success in containing the disease.

He said COVID -19 has wreaked havoc in the world but had been contained by the state government’s proactive intervention and public support.

Earlier, the team leader, NG CARES, Godwin Ameh, had said the team was verifying the state’s preparedness for the project and providing feedback to the federal government.

He said the state has been found to be fully ready for NG CARES implementation.