Lekoil Cayman Limited has been restrained from proceeding on the convertible facility agreement (option agreement and the tripartite) with Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Savannah PLC after it was announced February 28, 2022.

Lekoil Nigeria, in a statement, said it challenged the takeover move in a suit filed against the London-listed oil firm, Lekoil (Cayman) Limited in a Cayman Islands court.

The statement added that an injuction has been given against the restructuring deals.

The statement released on AIM showed that Lekoil Nigeria alleges that “the entry into the Savannah CFA, the Option Agreement and the Tripartite Agreement further reveals the contempt with which the board holds shareholders.”

Ironically, even as the Lekoil Cayman board recommends that shareholders reject the Cash Offer from Lekoil Nigeria at 1.9 per ordinary share on the grounds that it undervalues the ordinary shares, she herself is issuing new ordinary shares to Savannah at an approximate 75 per cent discount to the price offered by Lekoil Nigeria to Shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lekoil Nigeria is reportedly considering a number of actions to combat the current corporate breach, including a restructuring of the company and requisition of an extraordinary shareholders meeting to remove the board.

Lekoil Nigeria has earlier accused Lekoil (Cayman) Limited of working against the interest of shareholders.

While the announcement by Lekoil Limited does not affect Lekoil Nigeria or her assets, Lekoil Nigeria considers the Savannah deal to be corrupt and unlawful, alleging that the deal as announced, is in contravention of applicable Nigerian law, given that prior Ministerial consent is required and this can only be achieved with the express consent of and facilitation by Lekoil Nigeria.

Lekoil Nigeria equally holds that the Savannah deal is massively dilutive at 0.5p per share to shareholders and is destructive to shareholder value, insisting that the proposed dilution is subject to an ongoing litigation and cannot stand until a judge decides. Interestingly, Lekoil Nigeria has offered shareholders a better deal with zero dilution to shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lekoil Nigeria will be taking immediate legal action to restrain any issuing of shares, she is also concerned at the level of misrepresentation being peddled by Lekoil (Cayman) Limited, noting that her subsidiary.

Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited, has fully repaid all existing loan facilities from Lekoil Limited to Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited and is therefore not indebted in any way to Lekoil Limited. She firmly refutes any claims by Lekoil Limited to the contrary as false.