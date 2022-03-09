Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has charged Delta State government not to use the crude oil theft bill to witch-hunt individuals engaging in legal business.

The national coordinator, CEPEJ, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, stated this in Warri, Delta State after the second reading of a bill by the state House of Assembly (DSHA) for the forfeiture of property confiscated from crude oil theft.

He charged the state government on the need to follow written and acceptable environmental best practices, be prudent and encompassing in implementation of proceedings in preserving the environment and ecosystem.

While warning against further degradation resulting from crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and oil exploration in Delta State, he said the methods employed by those in authority in the process of identifying and implementing such actions should follow laid down principles and directives of environmental best practices to avoid further degradation of the environment.

He warned that spilling of seized crude oil on the water, as well as burning of related materials used by offenders within the locations would only further degrade the environment and ecosystem.

On procedures, he said proper environmental impact assessment by environmental experts with prerequisite knowledge and qualifications need to be carried out to ascertain the best procedures to employ in location identification, method of operations, specific type of items or materials used for operations, and other principles used by offenders.

Commenting on the use of explosives, spilling of crude oil and burning of confiscated materials by offenders, the environmental expert said it will be totally unfair to the environment and the ecosystem on the part of any individual to explore such methods in this generation when there are more comprehensive and biochemical methods to address such.

The environmental expert also said that such acts are mundane and are environmentally unfriendly as they tend to further degrade the environment which overtime has resulted in untold health challenges, destruction of properties, causing poverty and death to individuals, primate, aquatic organisms and others living within the identified locations.

The bill scaled the second reading after a debate on its merits by the lawmakers at a plenary presided over by the speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The bill was sent to the legislature last year by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.