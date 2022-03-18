Abuja-based gospel artiste ChyChy said gospel music gets less airtime than other kinds of music which makes it harder for a lot of gospel artistes to be heard.

ChyChy who have been shuttling between law and gospel music debuted her first album Beautiful God in (2011), a single track I Belong To God in (2019) and her latest single Grateful released in February 2022. Getting back to music after many years in hiatus between songs, seems compounded by the fact that broadcast stations play gospel songs once in seven days compared to secular music that are replayed four to six times a day.

While most gospel artistes are tempted to switch from gospel to secular music, or from one platform of worship to another in order to hit the big time, ChyChy said it is not the right move.

“It is not right to leave your place of worship just because you want to make it big. Genuineness matters. For me, it is not about material gains or money, it is about fulfillment. And being fulfilled brings happiness. The rewards that come from that fulfillment is just a bonus.”

The singer knows a lot about fulfillment having struggled with non-fulfillment and near-depression for a while. Discovering law as a young girl of four following her father to court, ChyChy had to figure out how to live with both her love for the law, and music, the latter which she discovered at age 8. It was not easy. Her father hated seeing lyrics and poems scribbled in her notebooks, which he viewed as a waste of time. She learnt to hide her poems and songs well, until she hit age 20, at which point she was independent enough to live her own life, join the choir and invest the time in singing and music. Following her album’s debut in 2011, she quit music for about seven years to focus on a law career particularly, in the public service and justice sector. Curiously, she didn’t find the fulfillment sought.

“I was missing something. I was lost. Something was missing to the point that I became depressed. Something that is the essence of my life was not in place; was truly lost. I had to find my way back to the purpose and the reason why I live, which is music, singing, worshipping and reverencing God. I had to come to the place where I can literally see the reverential fear of God, the place of God in everything I do.” That is what gospel music means to her, sharing the good news, light, life and hope.

Now, she is back to writing music, rehearsing and recording songs. The latter, which she said technology has made much easier.

“My songs come composed to me in dreams, with the lyrics and rhythm in place. In the past, I used to write them down in my notes, and may often times lose the instrumentation of a song, which with the help of my instrumentalist I try to recapture. But with so many devices available, I record everything, after which I work with my team to turn into a composition.”

A believer in her own capacity, ChyChy believes one must show their value in order to attract success.

In the spirit of putting her best foot forward, the singer is planning a listening party for her latest single, Grateful sometime during the Easter period, and a live concert with a gospel artiste around the song’s theme. Grateful audio track was released 3 weeks back, and the video some twelve days ago.

“I will be collaborating with another gospel artiste, whom I will reveal soon. There is going to be a live concert on theme Grateful, because of what the song means to me. I am grateful and I believe the whole world should live a life of gratitude,” she said.