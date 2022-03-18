A 45-year-old native of Osun State, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has explained the reasons why he wants to be president of Nigeria in 2023

Joseph made a formal declaration on Thursday at a press conference held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirant of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said it was so sad that this is where we are as a nation.

He lamented that Nigeria is ravaged by insecurity, kidnapping, a high level of corruption, stealing in high places, a rotting educational system, religious intolerance, tribal conflicts, brain drain cultural destruction, and a total failure of a nation that once had everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph said he instead to bring hope to the many hopeless Nigerians, both home and abroad who have lost hope in this nation adding that the country can still be great again.

He urged Nigerians to be smart and not be deceived by politicians with gifts before the 2023 elections.

He said, “I bring hope to the many hopeless Nigerians, I bring hope again to many Nigerians both home and abroad who have lost hope in this Nation. Our country can still be great again.

“We can fix our electricity and cut our problems in half. We can fix so many problems of this Nation only if we have a sincere, dedicated, good. Vibrant and young leader who has the love of his nation and people at heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No doubt our fathers have failed this nation and it is time for them to drop the baton, they have run the race and failed us, it is time for we the Youth of this Nation to rise, every good Nigerian to rise. It is time to sacrifice something for this Nation .this suffering must stop Enough is Enough.

“It is time to stop selling our votes and stop selling our birthright for peanuts, for congo of rice, for N5k, for N2k. It is time to send parking and flush from our system moneybags in politics and have a rebirth of a New Nigeria.

“Our country has been monetized be it in politics, economics even in our religious practices.

“I know so many of you have lost hope in this Nation but like Martin Luther King Jr said I have a dream, I do too, and my dream today is that this country can be and will be great again.

“I bring hope again to Nigerians. So many politicians have come to deceive us.it is time for us to say enough is enough. We can no longer be deceived, we can no longer be bought with a bag of rice, we can no longer be bought by N5k.

“We have protested for so long as youths and patriots of this nation. From the time of The Ogonis up until Endsars and till today we are still protesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will no longer protest on the street of Nigeria where they killed many of us. This coming election we will protest with our PVC and vote for the right leadership. So am calling on the youths of this nation to rise, to obey the call of your country.

“No matter the party you belong to, this coming election is for the soul of this nation.

“We are the use and dump generation, this must stop, we must do everything to go and register to vote. Get our PVC and ready to change this Nation for good for once. Let us create a nation that will work for all of us not just for a few,” he added.