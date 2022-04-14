A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has declared that the groups calling for the resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, were sponsored by those who feel threatened by his declaration to run for Presidency in 2023.

He further declared that the groups behind the calls were ignorant of the provision of of both the Constitution and the Electoral Act, saying that Amaechi will only resign when it becomes imperative to do so.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, wondered why the threat on the Transportation Minister to resign from office when the APC has not fixed her primaries to elect or select her presidential candidate.

The APC chieftain said: “I have read some groups threatening the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, to resign within 48 hours after declaring to contest the 2023 general elections.

“It is very obvious that those groups are being sponsored by those who are threatened by Amaechi’s declaration. I must say they are totally ignorant of both the Constitution and the Electoral Law of this country.

“I advise these misguided fellows to carefully go through the constitution and the Electoral laws of Nigeria and stop showcasing their ignorance. Amaechi will resign when the need becomes imperative.

“For avoidance of doubt, Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 reads: ‘No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

“The Article 31 (1) (iii) of the APC Constitution (October 2014 As Amended), states that: ‘Any Party office holder interested in contesting for an elective office (whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of nomination or party primary for the office he or she is seeking to contest.

“Not minding that the section of the electoral law as stipulated above is under Judiciary scrutiny, let me ask has APC fixed her primary to elect or select her presidential candidate and based on this fact is Amaechi involved in any electoral primary of his party to warrant him resigning at the moment.

“Both Amaechi and our Legal Team are fully aware of what both the Electoral laws and the constitution state and will act accordingly when it is time and not on any threat by any misguided group or groups.”