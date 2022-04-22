A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been sacked from office by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court, on Friday, asked him to vacate his seat as the member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro federal constituency of Bauchi State.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, in a judgement declared that having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dogara was no longer qualified to occupy the seat by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the constitution.

Justice Okorowo aligned with the arguments of the plaintiffs (PDP) and member of the party, that by defecting from the party that sponsored him to the 9th National Assembly before the expiration of his tenure, Dogara ought to vacate the seat as he was no longer qualified to partake in the activities of the lower chamber.

The judge, who held that the action of the lawmaker is prohibited by law, agreed that the aim of Section 68(1)(g) was to check political prostitution among the legislators.

“The judgment is therefore given in favour of the plaintiffs I hereby granted the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs,” he declared.

PDP and one of its members in Bauchi State had in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/20, sued Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

Justice Okorowo had earlier in another judgment, dismissed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/883/30 and filed by Incorporated Trustees of United Global Resources for Peace Organisation against Dogara and five others on the grounds that the group lacked locus standi to institute the matter.

Judgments in the two separate suits filed against Dogara were earlier stalled due to the FHC’s Easter vacation which began on April 8 and will end April 25.