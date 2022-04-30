The Africa Board for Coaching, Consulting and Coaching Psychology in South Africa has nominated a Nigerian, Dr. Bala Abubakar, for International Award.

The award will be presented at the Edgecombe House, Blue Hills, Midrand, in South Africa on May 11, 2022.

Dr Abubakar, born in 1982, is an humanitarian expert and educationist. He works with the United Nations (UN).

He is a skilled and adaptable manager with over 15-year experience in International Development Work.

Dr Abubakar holds a PhD in Business Administration from City University, Cambodia. He also holds an M.Sc in Business Administration, B.Sc. Accountancy and Diploma in Accounts/Audit. He is a doctoral fellow of the Institute of Development Professionals in Africa, Associate of the Chartered Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, Associate of the Institute of Professional Financial Managers-London, Associate, Chartered Institute of Finance and Investment Analyst, Graduate, Nigeria Institute of Management, Associate, Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria and a professional student of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals. Bala is an alumni of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT-edx) where he obtained certificate of mastery of The Challenges of Global Poverty.

Dr Abubakar has special interest in entrepreneurial and humanitarian activities. He is an alumni of the maiden Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), making the list of the few northerners to win the grant and access the seed capital in 2015.

He also made the list of Bank of Industry Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (BOI-YES Programme). Dr Bala is the Founder of Global Giving International, a non-governmental organisation rendering humanitarian Intervention in the areas of Health, Education, Security, Livelihood and WASH. Dr Abubakar is also an international pro bono mentor to women entrepreneurs, an opportunity given to him by the Women-in-Africa, an International Non-Governmental Organisation.

Dr Abubakar, who hails from Sardauna local government area of Taraba State, has lot of international scholarly publications to his credit.

