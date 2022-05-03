Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has said there was an urgent need to pull Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi stated this yesterday during an interaction with journalists after addressing PDP delegates at the party’s state secretariat in Port Harcourt ahead of the primaries scheduled to hold on May 29, 2022.

By the visit, the former governor, who was accompanied by former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, has become the first PDP presidential aspirant to consult with the party’s delegates in the state.

He said, “For me, what we urgently need is to pull our youths out of poverty. It is to start putting money in human infrastructure; to develop the country.”

The PDP presidential hopeful stated that delegates need to be careful in electing its candidates, who will later be presented to Nigerians for the 2023 general election.

Obi said, “I am here for consultation with PDP stakeholders in Rivers State. I have said to every other delegate all over Nigeria that what they have to do is to look at the way our country is today and ask ourselves, which society do I want my children to live in?

“And how do we build a better place for them before electing people that are going to be your candidates and send the same to Nigerians for the general election.”

He said he sought the permission of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant, before coming to Port Harcourt to address the delegates.

The presidential hopeful said: “PDP is a family. I am here at the express permission of him (Wike) because he gave me the permission to come because I needed to talk to him first. I also paid my respect to his infrastructural development.”