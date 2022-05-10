What you get as an ambassador;

Cash prizes of N50,000 1st prize, N30,000 2nd prize and N20,000 3rd prize. Free exposure to millions of LEADERSHIP readers both online and on print, for every participant that is chosen for the audition stage. 1 year LEADERSHIP brand ambassador contract which comes with free mentorship on journalism. Souvenirs for all participants on the award ceremony day, May 27, 2022.

Categories of the competition

You can apply for only one of the following categories;

Singing Writing (it can be a poem, article or short story ) Spelling Bee

Stages of the competition

The competition has only 3 stages;

Registration stage which is via the link on our website. Registration starts May 6 to May 16, 2022 Audition stage, where chosen candidates will have to take a video or photo of themselves performing the task, based on the category they are competing for and post on their social media handles. You will have to tag leadership newspaper social media handles and also include the hashtag #LeadershipChildAmbassdor This is very important to enable us rate your performance.

If you do not have a social media handle, you can either open it or use a friend’s.

Audition starts May 16 to May 24, 2022

Note:

For those selected for the audition stage;

A. if your category is singing, take a video of yourself singing and upload to your social media or that of your parents/guardian.

B. If your category is writing, take a photo of your written content and upload to your social media,tag us and use the hashtag.

C. If your category is Spelling Bee, we will contact you for your audition date and venue.

Final performance and award ceremony on the deal day, May 27, 2022.

Where those who made it through the audition will come to do their last performances and get their awards.

LEADERSHIP social media handles to tag

Pls upload your work on all or the 3 platforms.

Facebook @leadershipNGA Instagram @leadership_newspaper Tik Tok @leadershipnews

Hashtag to use

#LeadershipChildAmbassador

Contact Persons

For sponsorship and enquiry,

WhatsApp;

Bayo: 08036886158

Raliat: 08033785505

Tion: 08091743590

Registration is FREE

Click the link below to register: