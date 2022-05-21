Poverty alleviation or eradication as it is being christened is one of the cardinal principles of the Kauran Bauchi led administration in Bauchi state. The government in consideration of the predicament of hundreds of thousands jobless youths daily roaming the streets in search of livelihood, and women most of whom widows and the unmarried brought about by the economic meltdown, evolved the programme to pave way for self-reliance for the youths and women generally.

Officially launched by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on 29th May 2020, as the first batch of the Kauran Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) before it was later flagged-off at the twenty local government areas across the state. The first batch was flagged-off at the premises of Bauchi state Development Board with an initial take-off of 1, 000 Tricycles for Okada riders and 154 buses for members of the public, including members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as soft loans, are all geared to make them self-reliance.

The amount for the purchase of 1,000 tricycles and 154 buses which heralded the official launching of the KEEP amounted to over N3 billion with most of the beneficiaries of the empowerment as of the time of writing this piece, already repaid the soft loans, and are now not only self-reliance, but also employers of labour within the state transportation sub-sector with the engagement of tens of such abled bodies into the stream to fend for a living, and eventually become self-reliance.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed then subsequently went on embarking on the launching of the programme across the Twenty Local Government Areas of the state with the first leg in Zaki and Gamawa LGAs same day where empowerment materials worth N175 million were freely given to the youths and women beneficiaries in the two areas, not soft loans as was the case with the first batch. Such empowerment materials and equipment included vehicles, motor-cycles, sewing machines, wielding and vulcanizing machines.

Others aspects of the programme are carpentry, brick layering, butchering and various other entrepreneurships such as cake baking, soap making, animal rearing, among others, in addition to the provision of starter-pecks or money ranging between N50, 000 to N100, 000 to an individual, depending upon the capacity of the enterprise, coupled with skills acquisition training for others to acquire skills and be given capitals to effectively engage in the ventures of their choices to which they were trained.

Flagging-off the programme in Zaki and Gamawa, the governor fired back at the vituperations of some people who are arguing that the state government is paying more attention to the construction of roads, schools, provision of water, hospitals, schools, provision of water among others, to the detriment of empowering people financially.

He debunked the insinuations, saying empowering the youths and women was in the priority of his administration to make them stand on their feet and fend for a living. “Apart from that, as elected leaders, they have also vowed to at least to show appreciation to the Almighty Allah who brought them to power, people of the state for the mandate, and Nigerians generally for their support and understanding.

While at Gamawa, Senator Bala Mohammed said, “Our launching of the economic empowerment today is very historic and very passionate. We remember today is a democracy day and we decided to do it on that day because the person for whom we are celebrating Chief Moshood Abiola has provided a lot of empowerment in this country”.

Mohammed recalled that Late Abiola had during his time massively provided empowerment across board, without consideration to sentiments, religious divisions, language and geography, hence Abiola will ever remain in Nigerians memory as the most acceptable democratic politician in Nigeria that all electorates voted for on June 12, likewise the decision to honour him.

He explained that the choice for Gamawa and Zaki for the flag-off of the programme at local government level, and it were where PDP is more visible, because apart from the Reps members that are PDP, all members of state house belonged to the party, and of course the local council was PDP, while the area has some of the most auspicious persons that have contributed positively to the growth and development of Bauchi state.

The Governor who holds the traditional title of Kauran Bauchi, added, “Today I can go back to Bauchi and sleep and I have been assured that 2023 is really delivered in Gamawa. So what we are doing is to reciprocate the good gesture of people of Gamawa, and also they say democracy day is remembering people who have empowered us and Abiola was one of those people. I am just like Abiolas”.

The free provision of economic empowerment materials and equipment by Governor Bala Mohammed is routinely being flagged-off at a rate of two local government areas per day, as was the case with Misau and Dambam Local Government Areas where no fewer than 2, 000 women and youths benefitted from the programme with incentives that will alleviate poverty and provide them with job opportunities.

He said in Misau, “When people say I’m doing well, it is not Bala Mohammed that is doing well, it is the people at the local level. We interact with majority of our people, especially those who voted for us and those that we want them to vote for us in 2023, that is why we are empowering them, enshrining and deepening the already known and universally acclaimed PDP reward system that has been abandoned by the present administration at the centre”.

Mohammed told the Misau flag-off of the programme which was witnessed by the PDP Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin who earlier launched the programme in Dambam LGA, accompanied by BoT Secretary and former senate president, Senator Adolpus Wabara that “We are proud that you came here and see how we are doing politics. If organizers of this programme are not doing very well, we will not be staying like this, highly organized, everybody happy, and justice and equity are being done”.

“In Bauchi state we don’t have division, people are loyal to constituted authorities, people are loyal to the party, because the party is just and equitable to everybody, the party is being led by somebody who is highly educated, and as a governor I’m at the service of the party and the people. My mother originated from Misau following the migration of Justice Haruna Alkali to Alkaleri, my mother’s abode. So, I too motherly was from Misau, I have so much respect for Misau because my antecessors are from this town. If I don’t do anything to Misau, I have not done it to myself”.

“I have to therefore, as a matter of my established practice, reciprocate the good gesture to the people of Misau. For many years we produce a governor in Borno state, but we couldn’t produce the road from Misau to Akuyam, a major town in Misau Local Government Area, so I will be doing it to show gratitude to the PDP whose state chairman came from Akuyam”.

“Everything you see in Nigeria, including good services and infrastructure, were those ones that were delivered by the PDP. They may be claiming what we did in terms of road infrastructure, hospitals and the rest, the APC economic empowerment programme is so huge, but it is not reaching anywhere and I want it to be conveyed to the presidency that the Social Investment Programme (SIP) is not working, we have our colleagues at the national level, we have our appointees who are arresting everything in to their pockets”, he said.

“I assure you that my administration would continue to provide enabling environment for the people of the state to be gainfully engaged because when people are engaged in meaning ventures, social vices such as crime and criminality would reduce to the barest minimum. Beneficiaries are carefully selected from among the poorest of the poor who actually needed the support in order to take them out of poverty so that they will in turn support their families”, he said in Ganjuwa and Darazo LGAs.

Senator Bala Mohammed said in Toro and Dass Local Government Areas of the state at the turn of their flag-off that KEEP is envisaged to help the people at the grassroots that cut across all interest groups and political parties where the beneficiaries are just selected from the local governments irrespective of their persuasion, some of whom are NGOs, CSOs groups and so on, and so forth. As the economic empowerment equipment and materials worth N75 million was disbursed in Dass LGA, the governor said, “Nothing is too much and nothing is too small to accommodate a person”.

Flagging-off the programme in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas, one after the other, the governor said, “Our administration id desirous of pulling majority of people of Bauchi state out of poverty, and determine to give necessary support to our poverty alleviation agencies to efficiently and effectively discharge their responsibilities”.

While explaining that KEEP is a deliberate effort at holistically addressing the problems of poverty and unemployment, the governor observed that it was in the efforts to complement KEEP that the Dangote Micro- Economic Grant for the state aimed at empowering 1, 000 women per ward in each of the twenty Local Government Areas of the state amounting to N200 million with each person carting away N10, 000 was disbursed sometimes last year.

Majority of the beneficiaries of the Dangote economic grant are now standing on their feet, as the programme also gone a long way in improving their living condition. In fact, the programme has added impetus or stimulus to the socio-economic activities of the people generally.

The Governor attributed the impressive and massive turn-outs to witness the program flags-off in virtually every local government area to the positive impact KEEP has on the lives of generality of the people, as he assures them that the state government is irrevocable committed to uplifting their living standard through various economic interventions, and appealed for continued support, understanding and cooperation towards the realization of its noble objectives.

He observed that KEEP various packages when put to judicious use and taking into consideration that no amount of money is too small to build a capital, would by the grace of Allah make one a millionaire or even billionaire, expressing optimism that the programme would pull beneficiaries out of poverty thereby contributing to the economic development of the state.

What the Kauran Bauchi led administration is doing presently, is to show its appreciation to the people, especially the electorate for the mandate they have given to it, particularly the youth, women and party supporters to whom the programme fully identified, so that Allah the Ever-Knowing would know the government thank Him.

The PDP administration in Bauchi, not un mindful of the economic problem being experienced by majority of the people in the state, deliberately evolved the KEEP programme to holistically address the problem of unemployment and poverty, especially among youth and women, and its fully committed to address the problem with all the seriousness it deserved.

Governor Bala Mohammed has so far flagged-off the KEEP programme in 14 of the twenty Local Government Areas of the state, namely Zaki, Gamawa, Dambam, Itas/Gadau, Jama’are, Shira, Giade, Ganjuwa, Toro, Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Darazo and Misau where poverty alleviation equipment and or materials were freely distributed to the people.

The economic empowerment provided to the people in the above 14 local government areas amounted to well over N1.5 billion, while the remaining six Local Government Areas are expected to receive free empowerment equipment, materials and cash worth over N500, 000, 000 with Bauchi and Katagum receiving the largest shares of about N100 million each.

The KEEP launch in the remaining six local government areas is now put on hold, attributable to preparation or mobilizations ahead of the forth-coming political parties’ primaries slated for the end of this month, after which would be beneficiaries of the programme would enjoy the loots.

The free economic empowerment distribution is expected to wind off next if the timetable for its launch in the remaining areas is not interrupted by some hurdles of the government. However, with virtually all the societal segments in Bauchi state billed to enjoy the programme, including gatecrashers of the social media, the segment of the conventional media, who were often referred to as partners in progress, and with whom the programme is being implemented, was not in the line-up of the windfall, may be by act of omission or commission, or may be members from this segment have special packages to wash it down, God knows.

But if on the other hand, it is a slip of the tongue, roll-call, biro ball-point, or sarcastically, mockingly human era, then the state government should take note about the abandonment of members of the fourth Estate of the Realm, without whom everything can stand-still. This piece therefore congratulates beneficiaries of this laudable programme of the Kauran Bauchi led administration which, perhaps, is the first of its kind since the creation of the state in 1976.