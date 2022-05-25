Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) said they had taken stock of events unfolding in South-East Nigeria, noting especially, the unrelenting attacks and killings of northerners passing through or residing among Igbo communities as minorities and warned that enough of the incessant and unwarranted killings of northerners in geo-political region.

“We note that hate campaigns and propaganda being conducted and created by certain interest groups in the South-East in the form of regional and ethnic agitators have emboldened the outlawed terrorist IPOB/ESN to carry out these unprovoked evictions, attacks, killings, destructions of properties and other forms of violations against northerners in various parts of the South East,” the group said.

CNG in a statement issued by its spokesperson, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, said the coalition was particularly disturbed by the reports of the brutal murder of a mother and her four children for the only sin of being northerners, which followed other reports that some trucks conveying goods to the South were also set ablaze in Anambra at the weekend and the drivers and other occupants were killed, injured or disappeared without a trace.

“In sets of gory video clips trending online and seen by CNG, the victims were seen lying in the pool of their blood with bullets spread around and a narrator speaking in Igbo saying, ´Everybody should look at this video that they have shot a woman and her four children. They are from the North. And they are shooting everybody they see on the street; so people should be careful.´

“Regrettably, we also note the manifestation of a dangerous conspiracy of silence when days after the Sunday’s killing of the northerners without any provocation, the story has not been told by any of the national print and broadcast media despite wide coverage by the social media with graphic photos of the mayhem and condemnation by security operatives, groups and individuals.

“We have watched and studied these events carefully and with considerable restraint and maturity, to the point of condoning and accommodating several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against Nigerians collectively, and northerners in particular”

Also, AYCF rising from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, in a separate statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said the murder of northerners working or trading in the Southeast at the slightest opportunity was totally unacceptable act of undue provocation.”

The group said it was expecting Governor Soludo of Anambra State to use his exposure in governance and management to tackle the killings, but he seemed to have been a disappointment.

“The fact that the governors of the Southeast are the chief security officers of their states but do nothing to stop the unprovoked killing of Northerners presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda and we condemn it, in whatever guise – IPOB attack or ESN”, the statement noted.

The AYCF, in the statement said “the killing of a mother and the baby she cuddled as well as the Christian aircraft engineer of northern extraction means the life of our own people no longer value in the Southeast, where IPOB, ESN and so-called unknown gunmen are doing as they please as non-state actors, unhindered.

“Silence of these governors, despite the brutal attacks on our sons and daughters in the Southeast must be stopped now and we want to sound our note of warning, that no Nigerian has the monopoly of violence and that Northerners’ respect for the rule of law should never be taken as a weakness”, the AYCF declares.

CNG further said, the recent attacks have pushed matters to a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction is no longer an option, making it impossible for us to remain indifferent or silent in the face of such extreme provocations.”

It stated further: “The North’s reticence in speaking out or taking action is not born of fear or ignorance of how to respond in kind and those who tempt us should know that the North is no longer going to turn the other cheek.

“We therefore invite the attention of southern leaders, their northern collaborators and the bankrupt section of the northern political elite and other authors of mindless violence and separatism who see it as their duty to actualise what their fathers started in 1966, to remember that people from other regions are residing and doing businesses all over the North and to warn them that we shall no longer be expected to turn the other cheek if northerners would not be protected wherever they live as minorities in particularly Nigeria.

“We note also the deliberate attempt by the media and southern leaders to conceal the true identity of the murderous IPOB/ESN terrorists by concealing it as ‘unknown gunmen’ while in actual sense they are known.

We are aware that the activities of the IPOB/ESN terror groups are supported morally and politically by the vast majority of the pliant Igbo elites, politicians, traditional rulers, business persons, and the larger population of this ethnic group. It is also a situation that feeds on the docility of the affrighted section of those who pose as Northern leaders today.”