Global technology company, Uber has facilitated 1 billion trips in Africa since entering the market less than 10 years ago with over 10 billion kilometres of trips completed.

During the same period, Uber and Uber Eats have collectively reached over 30 million riders and eaters in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Head of communications for East and West Africa, Uber, Lorraine Onduru said: “since entering the market in 2013, we have created over 6 million economic opportunities in over 50 cities across SSA that we are present in. We pride ourselves in building locally using global expertise. Each country’s needs are unique so we take the time to understand each of the market needs so we can be responsive and adapt accordingly.”

In the past year, Uber has expanded to over 21 cities in South Africa, two cities in Ghana (Cape Coast and Takoradi) and four cities/areas for delivery in Kenya (Nakuru, Ongata Rongai, Syokimau and Kitengela), with plans to launch in more regional towns and cities this year.

This month, Uber in Nigeria, expanded to four new cities including Uyo, Warri, Enugu and Kano and in June, Uber will officially mark six years in Ghana, another testament to the role Uber plays as a partner to the cities it operates in.

Onduru added that, “we’ve expanded our offerings in markets where we currently operate, innovating with new business models to serve changing needs. The focus for Uber in Africa as it embarks on the next one billion trips is to continue unlocking opportunities through movement and changing how people, food, and things move through cities.”