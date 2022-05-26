The Presidency has cautioned against any form of retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-natives by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said while expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims accompanying the horrid pictures being circulated, all citizens are to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation.

He urged everyone to keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

The Presidency also cautioned the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to cause division and disturbance the chance to do so.

Shehu condemned in strong terms the “wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South East as well as in other parts of the country, which he described as “deeply distressing.”

According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the perpetrators of these evil acts to expect a tough response from the security forces.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has vowed that the killers of a mother and her four children in Isulo, Orumba South local government area of the state must be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

A woman, Harira Jubril from Adamawa state, and her four children, aged from two to nine years, were said to have been killed at the weekend by a gang of hoodlums.

Mrs Jubril and her children, LEADERSHIP learnt, were being conveyed in a motorcycle when their assailants, who were driving in a vehicle, overtook them and shot them dead before fleeing.

Soludo, who bemoaned the incident, described the action as “barbaric and unacceptable” even as he gave assurance that his administration would make sure that the perpetrators were “found and brought to justice”.

Soludo said, “All law-abiding Nigerian citizens, irrespective of tribe, religion or other affiliations, are entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the South East and in Anambra State, without any fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group”.

Warning that the perpetrators of the heinous atrocities, and similar others like the kidnapping of the lawmaker representing his Aguata 11 constituency of the state Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, along with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, and their sponsors were merely testing the resolve of his government and people of Anambra State, Prof Soludo said efforts are underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever was behind the killing of Mrs Jubril, her children and any other atrocities in the state.

Governor Soludo urged all Nigerians living or doing business in Anambra State not to panic, but to remain calm as he gave assurance that government had the capacity to cleanse the state of criminals and criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, has assured that his command would soon track down the killers of Mrs Jubril and her children.

When contacted, he told LEADERSHIP that the spokesman of the state police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Ikenga Tochukwu, would give detailed information on the achievements the command had made so far in respect of the killing of the woman and her children.

When contacted, Tochukwu said the state police command would ensure that all those responsible for the atrocities committed against Mrs Jubril and her children were brought to book soonest.

Already, spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emma Powerful has exonerated members of the group from the killing of Mrs Jubril and her children, including all other atrocities being committed lately in the South East zone.

Onits part, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the killing of the Adamawa women and kids in Anambra State.

In a statement signed yesterday by the group’s secretary-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to journalists, Ohanaeze said, “We condemn in strong terms the barbaric acts of violence and killing of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids. It is not in the character of Ndigbo to indulge in such desecration and sacrilege. Those behind these carnages are criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their actions with stiff penalties through death”.

He said, “We are shocked at how the Anambra Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is not defending the oath of office he took as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives and property of citizens of Anambra State.

“If there is anybody to be blamed for the senseless killings in the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo should be held accountable for the actions of these criminals. This is not time to shift blame because the buck stops at the Governor’s table, he should arrest the insecurity challenges confronting the people of Anambra state”.

“We are aware of the fact that criminal elements have hijacked the violent agitation and turned it into a killing spree”.

“North should accept our condolences, especially ACF and Arewa youths. We recommend the castration of those criminals ravaging the southeast, security is local.

“Ohanaeze is ready to partner with the government and people of Anambra to end this madness. This is the best time for action and not to make bogus speeches and take pictures in DSS facilities,” he said.