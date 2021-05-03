By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja |

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN), has assured that the £4.2m seized from a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates by United Kingdom will soon be handed over to the federal government of Nigeria.

The minister attributed the delay in the return of the money to Nigeria to issues around bank documentations.

He said government had expected the money to be handed over within two weeks but was impossible because of bank documentations.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr Umar Gwandu, disclosed this on Monday in a statement titled ‘Ibori loot expected soon -Malami’.

Malami, had on March 9, 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK on the return of the Ibori loot.

Despite the delay in the return however, the minister assured Nigerians that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the return of the Ibori loot and other looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated.

“We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks,” the statement quoted Malami as saying.

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” he further quoted as saying.

He said the loot is being expected “any moment from now.”