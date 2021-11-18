No fewer than four people were yesterday feared dead, while several others were trapped under the rubble of a one-storey building under construction that collapsed in Badagry local government area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the building located in Flour Mills Estate, Magbon axis of Badagry caved in while the construction workers were on site.

It would be recalled that this tragic incident is coming barely two weeks after the Ikoyi high-rise building collapsed killing over 45 people including the developer Mr. Femi Osibona, while 15 people were rescued.

The director, Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the collapse yesterday said five persons had been rescued under the rubble, saying frantic efforts were being made to rescue anyone possibly trapped under the rubbles.

Adeseye in a statement added that the rescued victims had been taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

“There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station has rescued five victims from the under-construction building while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims.

“The victims, who are mainly construction workers, are however rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, four adult male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division, and the Community dwellers are complementing the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service”.