Four inmates have reportedly lost their lives in Kosere Correctional Centre, Ile Ife, Osun State, during an attempted jailbreak by some of the inmates on Tuesday.

A source disclosed that some inmates had planned to escape during the morning sanitation exercise.

The source further said that the inmates had while attempting to flee the centre injured a warder and were about to force their way out when security men repelled them.

“Four inmates were killed. A warder was also injured. The incident happened during morning sanitation on Tuesday.

“They had planned to escape and one of them attacked the warder, while others forced their way through the only entrance, but the security men repelled them and in the process, four inmates were shot.

“They eventually died. And others that wanted to escape ran back when those that led the attempt were shot,” the source said.

It was learnt that Osun State Comptroller of Corrections, Lanre Amoran, had visited the facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident but pleaded for more time to get the details.

“Attempted jailbreak in Ife? It happened but the details are not available yet. I will get back as soon as I get further briefings,” Opalola said.