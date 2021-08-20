D’Tigers head coach, Mike Brown, has unveiled his final 12-man squad for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket holding in Kigali, Rwanda with no fewer than four home-based players made the final cut.

The home-based players are Rivers Hoopers duo of Ikechukwu Benjamin, Koko Victor Anthony as well as Nwafor Celestine Joseph of Kano Pillars and Agu Ibe Aguchi of Gombe Bulls.

The four players are expected to play major roles in the team’s hunt for glory in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali.

The list has no single Nigerian player playing in the America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) include Daniel Utomi, who plays Vichy Clermont in France, Ikenna Ndugba, Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus and Benjamin Emegolu of Rouen Basket Metropole, France.

TK Edogi makes a return to the team after missing out on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo alongside Stephen Domingo (Lake land Magic – G League, USA), Jordan Ogundiran and Jeremiah Mordi.

The team is expected to arrive in Kigali on Sunday, August 22 ahead of their first game against Mali on Wednesday, August 25.

The number one ranked team in Africa will face Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire in group C in a quest to improve on their second place finish at the 2017 edition in Tunisia.

Coach Ogoh Odaudu who led Rivers Hoopers to the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League has also joined the team as one of the assistant coaches.