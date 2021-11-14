Police in Benue State yesterday confirmed the attack and killing of four mourners at a wake keep in Imande Abur village, Mbater council ward of Logo local government area of the state.

Police spokesperson DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the killing said they received information yesterday that a group of gunmen invaded the community and shot sporadically at mourners who were assembled at a funeral.

According to her, on getting the information, the police in the area were alerted and a team moved to the community but the gunmen took to their heels on sighting them.

She said, “Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.”

She said the command had commiserated with families of the victims and assured them that detectives were on the trail of the identified suspects.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, the council chairman, Terseer Agber, who also confirmed the report, said the attack took place when the people were at the wake keep of an elderly woman who died at Agidi in Mbater council ward.